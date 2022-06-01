$515-million Providence pension bailout set for vote in RI House

PROVIDENCE — The first in a series of critical votes on the proposed $515-million Providence pension bailout will take place at the Rhode Island State House on Wednesday.

The House is voting on the latest effort by city officials to borrow enough money to pay off the potentially crippling tab for decades of pension giveaways by past city leaders.

On Tuesday, city voters will get their say. Many have already received mailers opposing the proposed pension obligation bond from city- and state-level Republicans.

But city unions have been busy in their own attempts to drum up voter support for the largest borrowing in city history with mailers, palm cards, the hiring of a teams of field organizers and Walgreens "gift certificates to distribute as raffle at high rises," according to a filing by their jointly financed "Committee to Save Providence" with the state Board of Elections.

(It is not clear how the gift cards were used.)

The unions contributing $25,000 each to this campaign effort include Providence Firefighters Local 799, the Providence FOP Lodge 3 and the New England regional affiliate of the Laborers International Union of North America.

From the Providence GOP, and the state GOP's Republican National Committeeman Steven Frias, city voters and lawmakers hear these warnings:

“If Providence voters approve the $515 million pension obligation bond next week, they will likely end up destroying their city financially.

"When the city of Woonsocket tried a pension obligation bond, for about two decades it led to a financial nightmare and a 23 percent property tax increase in a single year.

"Providence’s bond lacks even the minimal safeguards recommended by the General Treasurer such as a 4.5 percent cap on the bond’s interest rate and requiring the investment of the bond proceeds into the stock market to be spread out over a period of time."

"These unions would rather have the taxpayers risk a financial calamity than accept any further changes to their pension plans, such as bringing their pensions into line with the state pension plan."

But from the bond boosters, most notably Mayor Jorge Elorza, they hear: the city's pension debts are growing by 5% a year, while its revenues are only growing by 2%. And without a massive paydown of the pension debt, the city is headed for crisis.

Taking out the equivalent of a mortgage to pay off the city's pension debts will free up tens of millions of dollars for essential city services and schools, and prop up a pension system that is currently one of the worst-funded in the nation.

"I am confident that once they have all of the information they need, they will agree that this is Providence's best path forward to meaningfully address our own pension issue," Elorza said last week, after a House committee voted to send the latest, reworked version of the bill to the full House.

Along the way, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner penned a letter to lawmakers in which he urged the city to bring its pension benefit structure in line with that of the state.

"This will improve financial sustainability and reduce risk over the long run, while providing a fair and uniform landscape for public employees across the state," he said.

Magaziner also urged the lawmakers to put guardrails in place, such as capping the true interest rate at 4.5%.

In addition, Magaziner urged the lawmakers to limit the term to 25 years, require that no more than $150 million of the bond be issued in a six-month period, and include a call option so that the city may refinance the bond at a lower interest rate if possible.

The reworked bill includes some, but not all of his recommendations: the call option and the maximum 25-year term. However, it stipulates a rate cap higher than Magaziner recommended, 4.9%.

According to House spokesman Larry Berman, the latest version also tightens language "on the safeguard against the city increasing benefits in the future," and requires the city to put $10 million into a trust fund for other post-employment benefits.

Magaziner has not commented on the latest version of the bill.

Regardless how the votes go in the city and the State House, the city is scheduled on Jan. 1 to resume 3% compounded annual cost-of-living increases for many of its 3,250-plus retirees, a practice suspended for a decade after Angel Taveras took office as mayor and declared a "Category 5" financial hurricane.

Some retirees will get less. But about three dozen retirees from the city's police and fire ranks who opted out of a settlement will get 5% or 6% compounded COLAs, according to city spokeswoman Theresa Agonia.

The net result?

The required city contribution will jump by 7.1%, from $93,585,059 this year to a projected $100,323,373 next year. The surge reflects the resumption of COLAs, according to information provided by the city.

By way of comparison: state employees, teachers and many other municipal employees get pension increases once every four years. The last was 1.06%, and that only applied to a portion of their benefit.

They will not see the return of annual COLAs until the state pension system is 80% funded, which is not expected to happen until 2030 at the earliest, according to the state treasurer's office.

