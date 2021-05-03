- By GF Value





The stock of 51job (NAS:JOBS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $62.41 per share and the market cap of $4.2 billion, 51job stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for 51job is shown in the chart below.





51job Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because 51job is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 5.1% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. 51job has a cash-to-debt ratio of 134.69, which is better than 88% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of 51job is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of 51job is fair. This is the debt and cash of 51job over the past years:

51job Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. 51job has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $540.6 million and earnings of $2.354 a share. Its operating margin of 23.64% better than 92% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks 51job's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of 51job over the past years:

Story continues

51job Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of 51job is 5.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -0.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, 51job's ROIC is 14.59 while its WACC came in at 6.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of 51job is shown below:

51job Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

In conclusion, 51job (NAS:JOBS, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about 51job stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

