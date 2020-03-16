51Jobs: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.8 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.5 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $574.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, 51Jobs expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $104.1 million to $111.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

51Jobs shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.75, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

