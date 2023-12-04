51st We Care Telethon brings in $318,413.70

Dec. 4—There were several teary-eyed volunteers in the We Care building Sunday evening.

In total, the nonprofit raised $318,413.70 over the weekend to help support organizations like Goodfellows, the Kokomo Rescue Mission and Kokomo Urban Outreach. As the 51st annual We Care Telethon came to a close, several longtime volunteers said they hadn't experienced a final night quite like this year's.

Heading into the last hour, a plot of items — including a quilt, sword and Dirilyte dining set — were put on display. One of the telethon's cameramen did their best to make sure the items on screen reflected the items WWKI hosts Kenny Beasley and Tammy Lively described in their on-site studio.

Behind the scenes, phone operators kept track of bids.

Reaching the continuous lot, which was filled with highly prized items, bids began to jump by hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.

For example, the towering yellow rocking chair that had sat along U.S. 31 for decades jumped from $5,100 to $7,500. Bids for the item ended at $7,650, with the final $50 coming in at the last second.

In total, the continuous lot landed at more than $30,000. There was one final lot, though.

Going into commercial breaks, the final group of operators — primarily folks who have volunteered for years — prepared to auction off the last six items.

The Bronson Memorial was first, with the final bidder offering $1,250 to have their name added to a plaque at Top Of The Line Auto Detailing. The plaque is installed alongside the headlights of the car We Care founder and former WWKI host Dick Bronson died in.

The Waterford Crystal was next, with bids jumping by thousands of dollars.

Applauds rang out across the nonprofit's warehouse as each new bid was announced.

While most of the final items to receive bids tend to be the same each year, there was one new item to join the final six: a glass commemorative We Care heart.

Lively explained there had been several heart-shaped commemorative pieces that were sold several years ago. The one for bid Sunday night, however, was a spherical. The two WWKI hosts were fairly certain it was a one-of-a-kind.

StarPlus Energy, the joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI that is building two electric vehicle battery plants on the north side of town, had to win a bidding war to purchase the heart. The company paid $2,500 for the heart.

Bidding wars became more frequent as the night went on. Even the phone operators began to cheer when their whiteboard of running totals made sudden steep jumps.

The annually auctioned We Care sign and bell, which were on display in the WWKI studio throughout the weekend, were eventually purchased by Map of Martin Wrecker Services for $8,200.

There was one last item to bid, though. Going into auction for the Hope Doll, We Care President Becky Varnell was already misty eyed.

On screen, Beasley reminded viewers at home about last year's auction — a Florida resident called in and surprised the telethon's volunteers by winning the doll.

"It has been amazing from year to year to see the spirit of people," Beasley said.

Bidding started at $500, jumped within seconds to $5,000 and was already at $15,000 within another handful of seconds.

Information lagged between the phone operator room and the WWKI studio — another room separates the two and volunteers have to run bidding slips back and forth — so the two radio hosts were tearing up at bids that were sometimes $10,000 behind the actual bid.

With a three-way bidding war underhand, the camera switched to the phone operator room. A few people waved at the camera so top bidders could see who they were speaking to. Several people across the building could be seen wiping tears from their eyes.

In the end, the Hope Doll was won by Chris Matchett — the Floridian who won the doll last year.

In a phone call after the telethon ended, Matchett explained he grew up in Kokomo. The Eastern High School graduate now lives in Tallahassee and runs a car dealership in Thomasville, Georgia.

Matchett explained he tries to be philanthropic whenever he can but realized a few years ago he hadn't given back to the community he and his wife are from. He remembered watching the We Care telethon when he was young.

"I was just sitting there one day and I thought, 'Gosh, I grew up in Kokomo and have so many fond memories of Kokomo and Howard County and everything as a kid, I need to do something back there," Matchett said.

The Hoosier-turned-Floridian doesn't plan on taking the Hope Doll away from Kokomo. He plans on letting it spend the year at the American Legion Golf Course, where he grew up playing.

"The Hope Doll is such a traditional thing in Howard County. For so many years, growing up there, everybody knew about it, and just to be a small piece of it, to participate in it, I feel fortunate," Matchett said. "The folks who do We Care and have done it for so many years, it's an amazing deal for what they do."

Although Matchett won the doll for $40,000, donations continued to fill the white board. Phone operators began to pick up new calls, but the telethon was running out of airtime and still had to honor check presentations from local organizations.

When callers weren't able to speak to the bidding operators, they started placing their donations with the information desk. One person walked into the warehouse with a $1,000 cash donation. Another texted Beasley while he was on the air to donate an additional $1,000.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Amanda Beasley, Kenny Beasley's wife and the operator who picked up the winning bidders line.

The final count for the Hope Doll ended Sunday at $76,100. However, anyone who wasn't able to get through to an operator is invited to keep donating through Tuesday.

We Care also plans to auction off leftover items online. Keep an eye on the organization's Facebook account and website, wecareonline.org, for announcements.

"It's just amazing that the community continues to support itself year after year," Varnell said. "I just believe that God has blessed this community year after year because he has kept that hope in people's hearts."

Considering recent auto factory layoffs, the impact of the United Auto Workers union strike and inflation, she added, "I feel overjoyed that the people love what we do."

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.