A $52,000 tiny smart home looks like a space ship and can sleep a family of 4 - see inside
Singapore's Nestron is selling its newest prefabricated tiny home, the Cube Two.
The tiny home is furnished and totally move-in ready on arrival.
It's also a smart home with an AI assistant connected to all devices.
The tiny home of the future is here. Singapore's Nestron released information and photos of its newest prototype for the Cube Two, a smart tiny home with an artificial-intelligence assistant.
The Cube Two, which is available for preorder, is on the larger side for tiny homes at 263 square feet. Nestron says it can accommodate households of three or four with an open-concept design and more space devoted to the communal living area. From the outside, it looks like an upgraded RV, but inside the futuristic elements really shine.
Here's what the inside of the futuristic smart home looks like.
The entire structure is about 9 yards long and nearly 4 yards wide.
Inside, it's fully ready to move into upon delivery.
It has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and bar counter.
A skylight adds light and opens up the space.
Nestron says the Cube Two increases usable space over a traditional house by 15%.
Most furniture comes built in and is included in the base price.
Its furniture includes a range hood and sink in the kitchen, dining table and sofa in the living room, and a bed rack, wardrobe, and counter in the bedroom.
The bathroom has a shower, towel rack, and basin.
It also has smart-home appliances - the washing machine, refrigerator, AC, and stove are all connected.
AI assistant Canny is the central control for all the appliances in the house.
Even the light fixtures are integrated.
Between the AI integration and the sleek white furniture, the tiny home feels almost like a spaceship.
The Cube Two is available for preorder and starts at $52,000, with additional costs for add-on electrical appliances and other customizations.
Shipping to the US costs an additional $8,000.
Read the original article on Business Insider