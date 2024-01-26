$52.5M allocated for veteran suicide prevention organizations

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that $52.5 million in grants are available to community-based organizations that provide suicide prevention for veterans and their families.

“It is so important for us to get the information out so that agencies that are providing these services can continue,” Shaleen Robinson, St. Louis Veterans Affairs homeless program director, said. “They can get reimbursement, or they might be able to expand and that directly supports the work we do here at the Hope Recovery Center.”

The St. Louis Veteran Affairs Health Care System is encouraging local organizations, like the St. Patrick’s Center, to apply to help expand the free programming they provide veterans.

“Working with them through work force development, assisting them getting jobs (or) working through their mental health and substance abuse or alcohol abuse if they have it. We really do try to provide those wrap-around services to the St. Louis Community” Christopher Mendes, St. Patrick’s Center programs director, said.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45 in the country. The VA encourages community organizations to apply.

“Funding opportunities like this keep those services going and expand into areas where veterans may not be receiving them. It saves lives. It saves families. It saves our community,” Robinson said.

Retired solider Christopher Mendes said the St. Patrick’s Center will be applying for the funding.

“(We will participate in) anything that we are able to benefit with the Veterans Affairs and taking part in ending veteran suicide,” Mendes said.

The grant program’s applications are due April 26 and grants will be awarded in September. To apply, click here or call the Hope Recovery Center VA at (314) 652-4100.

