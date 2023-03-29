52-year-old Douglas County man convicted of drug trafficking after meth, heroin found in tool bag

A Douglas County jury has convicted a 52-year-old man of trafficking methamphetamine.

In Sept. 2021, Douglas County deputies noticed a red 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 that had a tag belonging to a 2003 beige Toyota Camry. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge Ram due to the inconsistency of the truck’s tag and the make of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck, identified as Michael Brown, told deputies that he did not have his license on him.

Once deputies ran Brown’s name and date of birth, they learned that Brown had a suspended license and an active warrant for a parole violation. Brown was arrested for parole violation.

While deputies searched the truck,they reportedly found a tool bag in the front passenger rise floorboard. The bag reportedly contained 8 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of heroin, two glass pipes, two butane lighters, and a scale. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the drugs collected were methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On Thursday, a Douglas County jury found Brown guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended, driving on canceled registration, and having no proof of insurance.

He will be sentenced on Apr. 10.

