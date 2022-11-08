El Mirage police said Abel Aguirre, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 52-year-old man was found stabbed in an alley.

El Mirage police arrested a man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 52-year-old man on Monday near West Well Street and North El Mirage Road.

Officers responded to a call about a dog attack in an alley at about 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times, according to El Mirage police. The unidentified man was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Detectives identified Abel Aguirre, 38, as a suspect in the stabbing. After a search, Aguirre was found and arrested at about 7 p.m., according to El Mirage police.

Aguirre was booked on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault and other crimes, which police didn't specify.

“I am deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family," said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca in a statement. “I appreciate all the hard work and professionalism my investigators displayed in developing probable cause, locating, and arresting this violent offender in a matter of a few hours.”

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 52-year-old man fatally stabbed in El Mirage