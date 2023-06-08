52-year-old man killed in Reedley shooting identified. There also were two other victims

The two people who were gunned down by a shooter in Reedley remain hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the two surviving victims are a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Reedley.

The coroner also identified the man who was shot and killed on the 800 block of East Evening Glow Avenue as 52-year-old Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas of Reedley.

More details emerged Wednesday when the sheriff’s office said the shootings appear to be random.

Detectives continue to investigate to see if there was any possible motive.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by Reedley police, is a 20-year-old who was known to law enforcement and has a lengthy criminal history, deputies said.

The suspect was released from prison Monday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing the crimes he was convicted of since they were committed when the suspect was a juvenile.

Anyone with information, photos or videos to help with the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.