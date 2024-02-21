52-year-old man reported missing in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Lawrence Jordan Jr. was last seen on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Family members have expressed concerns about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

