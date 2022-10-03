52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County, police are investigating

Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man.

On Sunday, officers were called out to the 100 block of Fairview Street about a shooting at 3:35 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

Officers tried to save him but he died from his injuries.

As police continue investigating, they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or by email at david.harrison@accgov.com

