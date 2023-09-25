52-year-old pedestrian dead after central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 52-year-old man has died after he was run over by a driver suspected of impairment while walking on a sidewalk last week, police said.

According to police, on Sept. 19 at around 3 p.m., a man was walking north on the sidewalk on the west side of South Valley View Boulevard toward an alley.

52-year-old man injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, driver arrested: police

The crash occurred when the man “entered the path” of the driver who was eastbound from an alleyway south of Tara Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was knocked to the ground while the passenger side wheels of the vehicle drove over him, police said.

The driver then left the crash scene, according to police. Both the driver and the vehicle were found shortly after the crash.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tellis Natrail, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run-related charges, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 21. His identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.