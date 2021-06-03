A 52-year-old woman reportedly fell off a boat near the Bahamas. Coast Guard is searching

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday said it’s searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who reportedly fell of a boat near the Bahamas.

Britt Taylor was aboard a boat on its way to Annapolis, Maryland from Puerto Rico when she was reported missing at around 2:30 a.m.. on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

Her and the boat captain, who hasn’t been identified, were the only ones aboard the 42-foot boat named Small World IV. The Coast Guard said she fell overboard about 170 miles east of Eleuthera.

Taylor is not from Florida and lives in Providence, Rhode Island. She is a Canadian and EU citizen, an Australian permanent resident and has a US green card.

The Coast Guard and Border Patrol are currently conducting a search and rescue mission. So far seven boats and aircrafts have been used in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.