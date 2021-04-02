52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
Apr. 2—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Sherron Dyer Jr., 1074 Park Ave., Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.
Billy C. Woodruff, 977 Seminole Trl., Milford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
April Wilson, 630 Blackburn Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).
Bobby Loveless, 5072 Coldwater Creek Road, Celina; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possessing criminal tools, petty theft, criminal trespass, and attempted petty theft (direct).
Daeshawn Raheem Lattimore, 2415 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence.
Jared C. Haruyama, 2356 Norwood Ave., Norwood; certified back to the lower court on two counts of contempt of court, and indicted on one count of theft.
Dylan Orozco, 216 Chestnut St., Unit B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of LSD (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Arthur Terell Gilbert, 421 Walnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana (direct).
Malcome Harris, 1526 Forrester Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Praise T. Roberson, 1526 Forester Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 423 Meadow Lane, Trenton; indicted on two counts each of having weapons while under disability and having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count each of inducing panic, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).
Brett Minnielli, 950 Hogue Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Alexander M. Gumm, 5201 College Corner Pk., #162, Oxford; indicted on two counts of complicity to breaking and entering.
Johner A. Wical, Jr., 3326 Cherryridge Drive, North Bend; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Jacqueline Uhl, 704 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Ronald Bowman, 1703 Campbell Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
William Banfield, 523 Linn St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.
Christopher Monroe, 891 Shady Lane, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.
James M. Franklin, 523 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.
Michael B. Bunch, 518 S. Main St., #29, Oxford; indicted on three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of petty theft.
Summer M. Suchomer, 5815 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren D. Giesting, 9919 Kittywood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and disorderly conduct.
Julie Marie Haig, 1601 Main St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and resisting arrest (direct).
Samantha M. Kile, 946 Burton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of escape, falsification, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.
Diaunte Jarreau Oatis, 163 Tecumseh Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin (direct). — WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Chadwick Louis Brewer, 1 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Cory Driscoll, 6768 Manning Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business; aggravated menacing; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.
Savanna Dale Harp, 711 Euclid Court, Apt. J1, Middletown; indicted on two counts of cruelty to companion animals.
Carrie L. Collins, 711 Euclid Court, Apt. J1, Middletown; indicted on two count of cruelty to companion animals.
Brooks Codey Robinson, 4110 Fenton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of forgery, receiving stolen property, and attempted theft from a person in a protected class.
Pierre Oriandeyombre Colquitt, 321 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Anne Louise Lane, 1439 Minstrel Drive, Apt. 2, W. Carrollton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Christopher Hunter, 514 S. Riverview Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Theodore Roosevelt Addiston Jr., 5283 Sidney Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dana Renee Taulbee, 518 S. Main St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Samantha Lauren Frashier, 198 Rosemarie Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Nickolas Lee Reynolds, 6634 Woodward Claypool Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.
Michael Joseph Horton Jr., 9389 Winding Lane, Loveland; indicted on one count of domestic violence.
Deborah Thelisa Taylor, 486 S. Kilmer St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dondi Peterson Jr., 3509 Evansville Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Carrie Ann Cloud, 2640 Victory Pkwy., Apt. 17, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Dustin Carl Thuney, 932 Kerns Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Byron Lehman, 118 Dave Ave., Apt. 104, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Christopher Roberts, 4215 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of attempt to commit an offense, burglary, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Alexis Adrian Engle, 4869 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Johnny A. Johnson, 1226 Franklin Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery and abduction.
Rebecca C. Houck, 140 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of gross abuse of a corpse.
Jeffrey Hall, 403 Curtis St., Apt. L17, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents.
James Edward Boyd III, 5946 County Road 76, Mount Gilead; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents.
Charles Cowan, 3052 Lapland Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents.
Chad Aaron Taylor, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 263, Morrow; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents.
Andrew Lycans, 1820 Hunt Road, Reading; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents.
Nicholas Youtsey, 32 Quaker Trace Road, Lot 4 W, Alexandria; indicted on eight counts of nonsupport of dependents.