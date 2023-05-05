52 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

May 5—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Robert J. Gognat, 321 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of hashish (direct).

Jessica N. Short, 17 Beth Lane, Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of identity fraud.

Ethan Miller, 507 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on two counts of identity fraud, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Michael Hicks, 1500 Grosebeck Road, Apt. 410, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Anthony Wayne Cassano, 454 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Alejandro Oliva-Falcon, 128 Hancock Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Jacob D. Wheeler, 812 S. First St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of drugs.

John P. Smith, 2356 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and unlawful restraint.

Paul J. Oehler, 4095 Hussey Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and petty theft.

Zachariah James Williamson, 190 Westrook Drive, Apt. 14, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bradley Wilder, 2137 Mardell Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger French, 32 Red Bud Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tileigh Laine Holt, 601 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Desiree L. Senters, 39 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Randy M. Forman, 220 Sherman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Zachary John Blum, 157 Treeline Court, Harrison; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and violating a protection order.

Brian D. Gibson, 1205 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Joel Johnathan Singh, 11301 Village Brook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception (direct).

Brittany D. Boggs, 634 Caldwell St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kasey N. Kerg, 415 N. Hyatt St., Apt. 12, Tipp City; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tabitha J Tekuelve, 142 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy W. Back, 9065 Huffman Road, Farmersville; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander E. Turner, 338 E. State Road, Cleves; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony J. Curtis, 501 Grave St., Wilmington; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brad Mitchell Fugate, 157 Warwick Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Rhonda S. Stevens, 850 Bypass, Winchester, KY.; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Eric Rontell Williams, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Dameon M. Windsor, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Markus Bell, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Christopher George Ludwick, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, harassment with a bodily substance, and assault.

Dante Lamont Campbell, 149 E. Mitchell Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Brandon Diontaye Reddens, 4953 Bloomfield Drive, Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, and falsification.

Jules Capone Gilbert Owens, 8101 Springboro Pike, Room 210, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Justin Jesus Salinas Ramon, 715 Broadway Ave., Piqua; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Emanuel Kermitt Bohannon, 208 Fer Don Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted petty theft.

Sheldon Ray Ward, MACI; indicted on one count of theft.

Michael Jeffery Moore, 308 Vanderveer St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael Jason Eversole, 113 Third St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Valerie Anne Funderburg, 624 Barnard Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Robert Santel, 4175 Stillwell Beckett Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Charissa Marie Sanders, 4285 Ohio 350, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Dustin Randall Holly, 418 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Shakur Dytrell Allen, 3 Maple Center Road, Hilton, NY.; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated menacing.

David Wayne Leininger, LKA 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Kvaughnte Nashawn Frye, 5577 Beechmont Ave., Apt. 7, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Petricia Velcu, 8 Washington St., Foxboro; indicted on six counts of receiving stolen property, and five counts of theft from a person in a protected class.

Paul Joseph Cregory O'Kelly, 1814 Chardonnay Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Charles Scott Short, 2479 Mason Montgomery Road, Lot 208, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristen La'Rae Cantrell, 4625 Olive Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Catherine Ann Campbell, 80 Shannon Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Isaac Lee Smith, 1932 Kentucky Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft.

Jamie Napier, 4408 Bonita Drive, Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.