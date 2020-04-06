52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $40.72, which is 45.2% off the 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion.

2129594202.png More





Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.45%. The forward dividend yield is 4.49%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Walgreens Boots Alliance's business predictability at 3 stars.

Walgreens is one of the nation's largest retail pharmacies, with about 8,100 drugstores throughout the United States. The firm recently acquired half of Rite Aid's locations, which will push its store count to approximately 10,000.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $952 million compared to $1.14 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

Corning

The price of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $17.91, which is 50.7% off the 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion.

1318023423.png More

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.58%. The forward dividend yield is 4.91%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years.

Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company's operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.

Fourth quarter net income for 2019 was $32 million compared to $292 million for the prior-year period.

Equifax

The price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $106.62, which is 37.5% off the 52-week high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion.

341458684.png More

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 3.72 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.46%. The forward dividend yield is 1.46%. GuruFocus rated Equifax's business predictability at 3.5 stars.

Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit and analytical services. About a fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million compared to $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Quest Diagnostics

The price of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $73.34, which is 38.4% off the 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion.