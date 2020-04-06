52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.
Walgreens Boots Alliance
The price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $40.72, which is 45.2% off the 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion.
Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.45%. The forward dividend yield is 4.49%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Walgreens Boots Alliance's business predictability at 3 stars.
Walgreens is one of the nation's largest retail pharmacies, with about 8,100 drugstores throughout the United States. The firm recently acquired half of Rite Aid's locations, which will push its store count to approximately 10,000.
Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $952 million compared to $1.14 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
Corning
The price of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $17.91, which is 50.7% off the 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion.
Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.58%. The forward dividend yield is 4.91%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years.
Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company's operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.
Fourth quarter net income for 2019 was $32 million compared to $292 million for the prior-year period.
Equifax
The price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $106.62, which is 37.5% off the 52-week high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion.
Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 3.72 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.46%. The forward dividend yield is 1.46%. GuruFocus rated Equifax's business predictability at 3.5 stars.
Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit and analytical services. About a fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million compared to $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Quest Diagnostics
The price of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $73.34, which is 38.4% off the 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion.
Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.89%. The forward dividend yield is 3.05%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Quest Diagnostics's business predictability at 3.5 stars.
Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of 2,000 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services and information technology solutions.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $265 million compared to $139 million for the prior-year period.
Chairman, CEO and President Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 100 shares on March 10 at a price of $112.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 34.63% since then.
Executive Vice President of General Diagnostics J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares on March 16 at a price of $87.75. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 16.42%.
Senior Vice President and Group Executive of Clinical Franchise Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,501 shares on March 11 at a price of $104.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.65% since then.
Senior Vice President and General Counsel Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares on March 11 at a price of $104.25. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 29.65%.
Franklin Resources
The price of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $15.61, which is 57.3% off the 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion.
Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35 as of April 3. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.79%. The forward dividend yield is 6.92%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 3.70% over the past 10 years.
Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional clients primarily in the U.S.
Net income was $350.5 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 compared to $275.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
