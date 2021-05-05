523 Fayette students want a do-over after a year of pandemic learning. Will they get it?

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·3 min read

At least 523 Fayette County schools families are asking under a new law that their children be allowed to repeat the 2020-2021 school year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply under the so-called “do-over” law was May 1. Fayette County Public Schools district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Tuesday night that of those applications, 167 are at the elementary level; 114 at middle schools and 242 at high schools.

Jennifer Pool Lloyd said she made one of the requests under the law designed for students who suffered academically while many Kentucky students learned virtually from home in 2020-2021 until spring.

“My son is a special education student who could not access virtual learning based on his level of disabilities,” Lloyd said. “We would like the supplemental year to make up for what he did not get when school was closed to in person learning.”

Under the law, the Fayette County Board of Education and other districts in Kentucky must decide before June 1, 2021, to either accept all of the requests from students or none of them.

Deffendall said Fayette school board members will discuss the issue at the May 10 work session.

As the law requires, they will make a decision on May 24 to approve all or none of the requests the district of more than 40,000 students has received.

The new law approved in March by the Kentucky General Assembly allows students currently enrolled in grades K-12 to use the 2021-22 school year to retake or supplement courses or grades they have taken in 2020-21.

What makes the program different from the current method of retaining students is that it allows families to request retention, and it creates a pathway for seniors who have earned enough credits to graduate to return for a fifth year of high school.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 128, which created the “Supplemental School Year Program,” state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, has said he viewed the legislation as helping students who lost a year of opportunities in learning and extra-curricular activities, mental health and relationships.

Local school districts will determine what is reasonable in coming up with their supplemental plan and then submit their proposal to KDE by June 16, Wise has said.

In Louisville, about 770 families out of the 96,000 students in Jefferson County Public Schools requested a supplemental year, the Courier-Journal reported.

In school districts where those requests are approved, students won’t be able to retake, supplement courses or repeat grade levels from any school year before 2020-21, and they can’t use the supplemental school year to explore courses they did not have the opportunity to take in prior years.

Students choosing the supplemental year can participate in extracurricular activities. Student athletes in their senior year could get a fifth year of eligibility in high school, but must meet Kentucky High School Association age and other eligibility requirements. If the student is 19 before August 1, 2021, they will be ineligible for KHSAA sports during the 2021-22 school year.

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan attacks Meghan Markle's 'hypocritical' children's book about family relationships

    The former 'GMB' presenter called Meghan's book about family bonds 'ludicrously inappropriate'.

  • Scientists unsure where uncontrolled rocket debris will hit Earth

    Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall in the coming days.

  • The pandemic has killed off snow days in New York City's public schools

    New York City is getting ready to leave snow days back in the pre-pandemic past. The New York City Department of Education announced Tuesday that it's scrapping snow days for the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to make use of remote learning when school is closed due to the weather, per The Hill. "On 'snow days' or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning," the NYC Department of Education said. The decision comes after New York City's public schools made use of remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's Department of Education told CNN that the pandemic "created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning." A November survey showed that during the pandemic, about 40 percent of school districts replaced snow days with remote learning days, The Atlantic previously reported, though it wasn't clear how many of these districts would continue the practice after students returned in person. Though news of New York City's decision quickly drew criticism on Twitter, The New York Times' Eliza Shapiro wrote that "the city tries to avoid snow days because they are awful for the vast majority of parents who cannot work from home or cannot afford emergency child care." Still, others were quick to mourn the loss of snow days, with The Daily Beast's Harry Siegel vowing, "I assure you our kids will be out sledding rather than logging on to Zoom." More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actHouse GOP leaders have reportedly landed on a replacement for Liz CheneyThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Can the Biden Agenda Fix Middle America's Deepest Problem?

    Last week, the Census Bureau said that the last decade’s population growth was the slowest in generations. Also last week, President Joe Biden addressed Congress and laid out a wide-ranging, multi-trillion dollar economic agenda. The two developments are tightly related. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For much of the United States, a demographic crisis and an economic crisis are two sides of the same coin. In many cities and regions, a shrinking population reduces the tax base, leading to underinvestment and deterioration of the physical environment and public services, causing even more jobs and people to go elsewhere. Part of the aspiration of Bidenism — a through-line in the pandemic rescue plan already enacted, and in major proposals for spending on infrastructure and family support — is to break that cycle. Mayors and others focused on the development of places that have experienced economic and demographic languishing see a distinct opportunity to use federal money to fix problems long in the making. There are inherent tensions. Spending money in places with a fast-growing population typically offers a surer economic return than spending it in those that are contracting. The economic case for investing in places that have lagged in the modern economy relies on the possibility of reversing those negative trends and unlocking new growth. Many of those directly involved in that effort are downright giddy with the possibility that they can seize this moment to prepare their cities and towns for the future. “If you spend hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years, it sounds like an awful lot of money,” said Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, West Virginia, a city of 45,000 people — down from 50,000 in 2010. But after what he views as decades of underinvestment, and considering the potential long-term payoff, “it’s just a pittance,” he said. “We’re talking about investments that will last for 50 years and prove to be transformative to our communities,” Williams said. He is particularly enthusiastic about efforts to invest in highways, clean water infrastructure, and broadband in Huntington and across Appalachia. Even assuming the Biden proposals make it through a narrowly divided Congress, there is no assurance of success. The long-declining communities face a complex web of problems, some of them a result of powerful economic forces — like outsize rewards for technologically savvy workers who congregate in large cities — that aren’t going away. “I’m going to give the Biden administration high marks for a lot of the individual tactical things they’re proposing,” said John Lettieri, president of the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington think tank that aims to encourage more economic dynamism in lagging parts of the country. “I worry that everything they’re doing will be helpful incidentally and on the margins, but that we need more aggressive and robust strategy and not tactics.” Moreover, there is a risk that even with trillions of dollars being spent, bureaucratic kludge makes the dollars less effective than they might be. Dozens of agencies are involved, and there is no certainty that the money will be spent efficiently and in ways that maximize the chances that struggling places can stabilize themselves. “This administration may be more concerned about declining cities and places than any since the Great Society, maybe the Great Depression,” said Mark Muro, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “At some point they will need to braid all of this together and manage how these programs interact with each other.” The administration’s emphasis partly reflects Biden’s own longstanding instincts. He often invokes growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania — where the population was in steep decline throughout the second half of the 20th century — as formative in his economic thinking. But it also reflects evolution among economists and development specialists. Once the predominant thinking was that economically lagging regions and more successful ones would converge over time, and that the government should focus on helping people navigate a changing economy rather than try to save faltering communities. It has become increasingly apparent that there are big problems when a handful of superstar cities thrive and much of the country struggles. It means vast human potential goes untapped and lots of capital — existing cities and towns — goes underutilized. And it can fuel political polarization and damage democracy, as people in declining regions feel less connected to their more prosperous countrymen. The debate is often framed as between “people” (policies to help individuals affected by economic change) and “places” (policies aimed at communities that are languishing). “I don’t think we can ignore the role of place in public policy any longer and just allocate investments to people,” said Ross DeVol, president of Heartland Forward, a think tank based in Bentonville, Arkansas. “Because that creates a hollowing out in places that affects the entire country negatively. “We can’t as a nation continue to advance our competitive position by concentrating more knowledge-based industries and research just on the coasts,” DeVol added, saying this results in soaring real estate prices in those coastal markets, as well as underused physical infrastructure and a lack of opportunity in the places left behind. Federal policy in recent decades has arguably reinforced the disparity. The federal government itself is based in one of the high-growth coastal metropolises. Nearly half of federal research and development spending in 2018 went to five states — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., according to analysis of federal data by Brookings. The Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan incorporates ideas from the bipartisan “Endless Frontier Act,” which, among other things, seeks to spend billions to create regional innovation hubs. The idea is to invest in cutting-edge research with potential for commercial spinoffs, worker training and other steps to create the kinds of virtuous cycles of innovation and jobs that already occur in places like Boston. That could be a boon to places like Lincoln, Nebraska. Its population has grown slowly but steadily in recent years; investments in things like high-speed internet have helped it avoid the cycle of decline affecting many other smaller cities in the Midwest. It is home to the University of Nebraska, which has strong programs in computer science and engineering, and it has a vibrant agribusiness sector. But Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the city still loses young talent to opportunities in bigger cities. She says several elements of the Biden plans could improve things. A proposed $12 billion in community college spending should help ensure the city has the workforce employers are looking for, she said. Plans to build broadband across rural communities could better connect Lincoln and its job opportunities with the rest of Nebraska. And the financial help for cities and states included in the American Rescue Plan, enacted in March, should allow more basic investments to make the city appealing to young families. The city has been slowly replacing lead water lines so residents can be confident of safe drinking water, she said, and it now has the prospect of being able to complete that work faster. “I think there was a sigh of collective relief among mayors of cities this size you could hear around the country” when the American Rescue Plan passed with money for local governments, Gaylor Baird said. “Everything about this moment feels like it has the potential to be transformational.” Williams, the Huntington mayor, also cast this as a moment with long-lasting implications. His city, a onetime industrial hub, features a low cost of living and lots of natural beauty, and is the home of Marshall University. It could appeal to workers who see an opportunity to work remotely and are tired of the stresses of bigger cities. “The growth is going to occur where there is a community that is functional,” Williams said. “COVID was a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as people realize they can work remotely if they have access to broadband and clean water and a safe and solid community.” The infrastructure legislation, he said, could be the jolt that assures people that the city can offer both jobs and amenities — and that it is reversing population loss and economic decline. “Sadly, when you look at our population losses, individuals have left just because they haven’t felt like they had a lot of choice,” he said. “My job is to give them a choice.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Is herd immunity a realistic concept? Fauci calls it ‘elusive’ and ‘mystical’

    Of all the moving goal posts in the COVID-19 pandemic, herd immunity may be the most difficult to pin down — and it may even be the wrong metric to track.

  • South Florida schools say state order does not apply, masks still required in schools

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of emergency COVID-19 orders in Florida will not affect the mask policies at South Florida schools for the remainder of the school year, according to the school districts. The plans for summer and fall are not as clear.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Southwest Airlines (LUV)?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • KU Jayhawks surge into top 10 rankings for their men’s basketball recruiting class

    ESPN.com applauds Kansas’ class, which includes seven players

  • Rogue Hostage

    Single father and former Marine Kyle Snowden (Tyrese Gibson) must save his daughter and other hostages from a dangerous criminal who has trapped them inside a neighborhood store owned by Kyle’s polarizing stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson (John Malkovich).

  • Snow days canceled at New York City public schools

    The nation's largest school district nixed snow days, replacing them with remote learning when emergencies prevent students from attending school.

  • Christina Aguilera's 'Beautiful' only made it into 'Mean Girls' because the songwriter liked that Damian was gay

    Daniel Franzese, who starred as Damian, spoke to Insider about performing the Grammy-winning track during the winter talent show scene.

  • Shark attack survivor wins right to keep tooth left in surfboard

    Surfer Chris Bowes lost his leg but authorities return a tooth the shark left wedged in his board.

  • Families, advocates mark day of awareness for Native victims

    From the nation’s capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering Wednesday as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected to commemorate the annual day of awareness as a caravan of female motorcycle riders hits the streets in Phoenix, advocates take to social media, and families prepare for a night of candlelight and prayer vigils. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. cabinet agency, called May 5 an unfortunate tradition.

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

  • Key seats which could prove pivotal in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election

    Nicola Sturgeon is looking to extend her time as First Minister in this year's Scottish Parliament elections and is hoping to secure an outright majority to bolster her calls for a second independence referendum. The elections, which take place on Thursday May 6 following a year's postponement due to coronavirus, will see 129 MSPs voted in to sit in the Scottish Parliament, including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. An SNP majority, requiring 65 seats, would give the party the mandate to push for a second independence referendum, which is expected to be called in 2023. However, the Scottish Conservatives have launched a campaign under their new leader, Douglas Ross, to prevent this, hoping to capitalise on the success of the 2016 election campaign under Ruth Davidson. Here are all the details you need to know about the seats which may determine the outcome of the election and why they matter. Key constituencies to watch Dumbarton Dumbarton, which is currently held by deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie on a wafer-thin majority of just 103 votes, is a major SNP target seat. The seat has been held by Baillie since 1999 - one of a handful of constituencies which have been represented by the same MSP for the entire lifetime of the Scottish parliament. The most marginal seat in Scotland, the SNP have been creeping ever-closer in recent years, and the constituency is now a lonely red dot in a sea of yellow on the electoral map. Baillie has been reasonably high-profile of late due to her role in the Alex Salmond Holyrood inquiry committee and a stint in charge of Scottish Labour while the party sought a new leader, and whether or not she loses the seat to SNP opponent Toni Giugliano will speak to her party’s wider fortunes. Scottish Labour election manifesto Glasgow Southside Easily the SNP’s safest seat - which Nicola Sturgeon won in 2016 with a majority of over 9,500 and more votes than all other candidates combined - the constituency has become interesting because it is also being contested by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader. The first time in British political history that two major party leaders have stood directly against one another, the result will shed early light on whether Sarwar has been successful in starting to turn Scottish Labour’s fortunes around. A high number of ethnic minority voters, who traditionally have backed the SNP in large numbers, has been seen by some as a wildcard in a race involving the first Muslim leader of a major UK party. Sarwar lives in Glasgow Southside and has repeatedly stated that while it may be Sturgeon’s constituency, it is his home. He is almost certain to be elected to Holyrood anyway because of his position on the Glasgow regional list, and has repeatedly criticised Sturgeon for dropping the ball in her own backyard. Almost half of children in the constituency live in poverty, he claims, and there are rampant issues with housing, crime and unemployment. With the SNP putting Sturgeon at the centre of their campaign and less than half of constituents turning out to vote in 2016, the result will show what voters make of her record.

  • Comedian Lilly Singh accuses US of ‘failing to live up to status as world leader’ over Covid crisis

    US is ‘barely being a World sidekick right now’ says Singh

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Biden vows to prioritise issue of murdered or missing Native American women and girls

    More than 5,000 Indigenous women are missing and about 56 per cent have experienced domestic violence