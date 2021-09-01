What Is a 529 Plan? Here's How Can It Help Fund Your Child's College Education
It can be used for tuition, books, and other qualifying expenses.
It can be used for tuition, books, and other qualifying expenses.
Other board members still voted against it, saying that after free lunch "it will be forced masking, forced whatever-we-want-to-do in schools."
California officials and community college staff have uncovered what is believed to be one of the state's largest college financial aid scam attempts.
Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...
Hill's Mortuary, Inc via FacebookA longtime teacher at a Georgia high school died over the weekend after losing a battle to COVID-19, weeks after the district’s superintendent refused to issue a mask mandate—and instead said teachers could wear jeans for a month.Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch confirmed to local outlets that Penny Gary, 58, a Statesboro High School teacher, died due to complications from COVID-19 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Sunday. It’s unclear if Gary had been
A mass resignation of Chicago Public Schools bus drivers refusing to abide by a coronavirus vaccination mandate led to a […] The post Chicago Public Schools in talks with Uber, Lyft after bus drivers quit over vaccine mandate appeared first on TheGrio.
Modupe Osunkoya enrolled on her third post-graduate degree because she says there are no jobs at home.
Royals and refugees study alongside each other, teachers are called by their first name, and classes let out early for personal development.
CEOs say corporate America should take part in the tax benefit for employers that help pay off student debt -it's been extended through 2025.
Schools restarting across the U.S. are juggling mask mandates and COVID-19 testing requirements. But in my daughters' first three weeks back, I've become familiar with another headache: the three hours it now takes each day for drop-offs and pickups.Why it matters: Restrictions on how students enter and leave campuses are forcing parents to plan how to navigate long car lines — and often maskless crowds.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In line, parents h
“If we kept our kids home and not sending exposed kids or faculty to school this wouldn’t have happened,” her mom said.
Companies are starting to play a role in chipping away at America's mounting pile of student debt.Why it matters: Widespread student debt relief proposals have stalled in Washington. Businesses are seizing on an opening that benefits them too: a perk that lures workers — and in some cases, a tax break.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: A provision tucked in the initial COVID-19 relief package offers a tax incentive
Deputies had to break up fights at a Florida school district office that announced a mask mandate
Deputies investigating stabbing at Aptos High School, school on lockdown
An Illinois circuit court judge says a school district can’t keep a student from attending school unless there’s a quarantine order issued.
A Texas high school principal was suspended Monday, according to the school district, following claims that he was teaching critical race theory to students.
“Mrs. Thomas was a highly influential and highly respected teacher due to her nature, convictions and involvement.”
School boards across Florida are reconsidering mandatory mask policies since a judge struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order barring local classroom mandates.Driving the news: The ruling paved the way for boards in Brevard, Charlotte, Lee, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola Counties to call meetings to talk about mask policies. At least two of them — Brevard and Lee — instituted mask mandates Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it m
As sovereign nations, Indigenous groups are using their authority to make their own rules to protect students and teachers A mural on the Navajo reservation in Shiprock, New Mexico. Photograph: Andrew Hay/Reuters Native American tribes across the handful of US states with bans on school mask mandates have asserted their powers as sovereign nations to defy the orders, with some also implementing their own testing and vaccine directives for tens of thousands of students and faculty in schools on t
The Virginia Supreme Court this week upheld a lower court's ruling that reinstated a Loudoun County teacher who was suspended for refusing to use the preferred names and pronouns of transgender students. The big picture: The judges were sympathetic Monday to physical education teacher Tanner Cross, who cited religious opposition to drafted school policy requiring staffers to use students' chosen names and pronouns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.
Angry parents and activists growing tired of mask mandates, the teaching of critical race theory, and other progressive ideas have flooded school board meetings across the country. They've raised their voices, aired their grievances, and taken educators to task.