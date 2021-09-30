53% of British people now think Brexit is going badly, poll says, after empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK

53% of British people now think Brexit is going badly, poll says, after empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK
Henry Dyer
·2 min read
Closed fuel pumps
Sealed petrol and diesel pumps at a fuel station in London. Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

  • Most British people think Brexit is going badly, according to a YouGov poll.

  • Sentiment towards Brexit has worsened in recent months, the poll said.

  • Some commentators have suggested shortages in fuel and other goods are due to Brexit.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A majority of British people think Brexit is going badly, a poll has suggested, after a summer of supply-chain issues making life difficult for many in the UK.

The YouGov poll, conducted and published on Wednesday, is the first to suggest a majority of Brits believe Brexit is going badly since the polling company started asking in January, the end of a transition period after the UK left the EU.

Its backdrop was rolling supply-chain issues that have seen empty shelves in some supermarkets and widespread shortages at gas stations.

Some commentators have blamed the issues on Brexit, but the rest of Europe is also facing a shortage in truck drivers, the BBC noted.

YouGov surveyed 6,546 adults from Great Britain. It found that 18% of those polled thought Brexit has been going well since the start of the year.

The previous poll, conducted on June 21, suggested only 38% of British people thought Brexit is going badly.

The intervening months have seen supply chain issues exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic, as supermarkets and fuel suppliers struggle with a shortage of truck drivers, often called heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in the UK.

The shortage of HGV drivers has not been helped by Brexit making it harder for European drivers to transport goods in the UK.

But the shortage is mainly driven by the pandemic limiting HGV driver training, changes to tax rules, and shifts in the economy as former drivers find new jobs, the BBC reported.

None of the YouGov polls survey people from Northern Ireland, which is suffering from serious supply-chain failures in supermarkets as a result of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Northern Ireland continues to follow EU rules on product standards to avoid checks on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but this has led to customs checks on some products from England, Scotland, and Wales.

Unionist parties, which support the relationship between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, have called for the reform of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

    Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were not really interested in their ideas or input for a document that will be sent to this year's United Nations climate conference.

  • Prince William in His Own Words: 'This Is the Decade' to Save the Planet, 'Waiting Is Not an Option'

    The Duke of Cambridge teamed up with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is also the UN special envoy on climate change, to boost the Earthshot Prize's "new call to action to the world"

  • 'Bridgerton' superfan Kim Kardashian DMs star Nicola Coughlan about the show

    Nicola Coughlan previously told Elle in April that her character Penelope is a lot like Kim Kardashian West.

  • Chancellor or bust: Germany's Laschet fights for his political life

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet won some time in a fight for his political future on Tuesday as lawmakers in his CDU/CSU alliance met to decide what to do after suffering their first national election defeat since 2002. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly beat https://graphics.reuters.com/GERMANY-ELECTION/RESULTS/klvykgldmvg/index.html the conservatives in Sunday's election, leaving Laschet, 60, to try to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) or else see his political career collapse. The SPD, Germany's oldest party, won 25.7% of the vote in Sunday's election, ahead of 24.1% for the CDU/CSU - the conservative bloc's worst federal result.

  • UK PM: Supply chain plans in place for Christmas

    British drivers hunted for hours or sat snarled in queues to fill their tanks; dozens of forecourts were closed with signs saying they had no petrol or diesel, Reuters reporters said.A post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, exacerbated by a halt to truck-driving-license testing during COVID lockdowns and people leaving the haulage industry, has sown chaos through supply chains, raising the specter of shortages and price rises in the run up to Christmas.Britain put a limited number of military tanker drivers on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.

  • Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

    Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals.

  • China manufacturing unexpectedly shrinks, services offer support

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices, while services returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded, offering some relief to the world's second-biggest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.6 in September versus 50.1 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, slipping into contraction for the first time since February 2020. China's economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year, but momentum has weakened in recent months, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by rising costs, production bottlenecks and electricity rationing.

  • 350 janitors at Denver airport have voted to strike against $17-an-hour pay and 'understaffing.' They say low wages will make a labor shortage worse.

    "We are sick of being understaffed, overworked, underpaid, and undervalued for our work," one janitor at Denver International Airport said.

  • UEFA Champions League wrap: Barcelona humiliated (again), Bayern rolls

    The UEFA Champions League delivered again on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo bailed out Manchester United, Chelsea lost to Juve, and Bayern looked invincible

  • Turkey wants compensation for ouster from US-led jet program

    Turkey intends to seek compensation for its removal from a U.S.-led stealth fighter jet program, possibly during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of a Group of 20 meeting next month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Erdogan, speaking to journalists during a flight back from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, also said there would be no “turning back” from deal with Russia for Turkey’s acquisition of S-400 advanced missile defense systems.

  • Power shortages trigger first fall in Chinese factories since Covid

    Power shortages that have forced some Chinese factories to temporarily shut down has triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • 'This is chaos': Christmas prices will rise in Britain, truckers say

    TATSFIELD, England (Reuters) -Truck drivers have a cautionary message for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: an acute shortage of drivers is ratcheting up their wages and that will have a knock-on effect on prices for food and gifts in the run-up to Christmas. An air of chaos has gripped the world's fifth-largest economy in recent days as a deficit of truckers left fuel pumps dry across the land, and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy. The United Kingdom is short of around 100,000 truckers after tens of thousands returned to the European Union during the Brexit maelstrom and 40,000 truck driver tests were cancelled during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Londoners were worst panic-buyers during fuel shortages

    Some motorists were putting less than £2 worth of fuel into their cars.

  • Could China’s energy crisis could prove bigger than Evergrande? Goldman joins Nomura in cutting growth forecasts

    News that factories have been shut in parts of China are sending a chill up Wall Street's spine, driving concerns that the country's economic growth is going to struggle.

  • Imminent UK border changes could add to trucker problems, industry group says

    Changes to Britain's border rules this week which prevent European Union ID cards from being accepted as proof of identity could compound existing issues for freight entering the United Kingdom, a global road transport body said. Under new immigration rules which come into force on Oct. 1 as part of post-Brexit measures to end freedom of movement, EU nationals will need a passport to enter the United Kingdom. The International Road Transport Union (IRU) said that, despite working closely with the British government to inform hauliers, some drivers were likely to be caught out.

  • Afghan girls' soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo's Portugal

    Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. Sarah was one of several players from Afghanistan's national female youth soccer squad who fled their country in fear after the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in August. Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.

  • Jordan PM says to hasten gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

    Jordan says it has discussed ways to expedite Egyptian natural gas shipments via its territory and Syria to Lebanon, which is dealing with a grueling energy-crisis. Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh arrived in Beirut late Thursday, the first foreign official to visit Lebanon’s new prime minister who took office earlier this month. Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s.

  • Analysis-Japan 'shadow shogun' Abe assured clout over next PM Kishida

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe wasn't running in this week's ruling party poll to pick the country's next leader but the victory of his one-time foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, means Abe and his conservative base are the winners, their policy clout assured. Abe's muscular defence policies and stern stance toward an assertive Beijing, while leaving the door open to dialogue given vital economic ties with China, will be a foundation of Japan's diplomacy and security policies under Kishida, analysts say. "The priority will be to strengthen ties with America and bolster Japan's own defence capabilities," said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

  • Juventus vs Chelsea, live!How to watch, lineups, odds, predictions

    The reigning European champions face the toughest test yet in their quest to defend the crown.

  • If Taper Tantrum 2.0 Is Like the First One, Prepare for Months of Instability

    Pfizer submits some data on children’s vaccine but approval still awaits, Democrats consider $1 trillion coin as eventual debt-limit solution, Evergrande makes restructuring progress, and other news to start your day.