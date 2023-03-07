53-year-old killed when man drives onto sidewalk and runs him over, Oklahoma cops say

A man accused of driving onto a sidewalk and running over and killing a 53-year-old pedestrian has been arrested, according to Oklahoma authorities.

Marlon Evans faces multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter, following the Saturday, March 4, incident in Tulsa, police said.

“Why didn’t you stop? Why?” the victim’s sister, Kim Cole, told KOKI. “I don’t understand such disregard for life.”

The Tulsa Police Department said the hit-and-run crash happened at 2:30 p.m.

“Multiple witnesses saw the driver, later identified as Marlon Evans, driving on 61st St. when he veered off the road, drove onto the sidewalk, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, and kept driving,” police said in a Monday, March 6 news release.

Police identified the pedestrian as Michael Cobb. He died “shortly after” he was struck, according to the release.

Evans was found within minutes of the incident. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, driving on the sidewalk, no driver’s license and no insurance, police said.

He remains in the Tulsa County Jail on a $200,000 bond as of Tuesday, March 7.

Cole said she is “grateful” authorities captured Evans.

“He had a life. He had a family that loved him, he had friends that loved him,” Cole told KOKI of Cobb. “I would never leave somebody laying on the side of the road, ever. And (the driver) made it so much worse by doing that. And now I don’t have my brother.”

Intoxicated 18-year-old intentionally runs over man outside Target, Minnesota cops say

29-year-old crossing road with child dies after two cars hit her, Florida cops say

Four dead after car runs red light and causes SUV to flip off bridge, Missouri cops say