53-year-old Martha's Vineyard man arrested for allegedly filming sex tape without consent

A Martha's Vineyard man was arrested after he allegedly recorded a sex tape without consent.

The 53-year-old man faces charges of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, said Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois in a Saturday announcement.

On Dec. 14, Massachusetts State Police detectives received a report stating that the man had a video recording of another person performing sexual acts on him and that it was recorded without their consent.

File photo

The man is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on Monday.

The Times does not publish the name of the individual arrested until he has been arraigned in court and formally charged.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said in a statement it would not make further comment at this time "due to the nature of these charges."

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Martha's Vineyard man, 53, accused of filming sex tape without consent