53-year-old Seattle man sentenced to prison for dealing drugs again

A 53-year-old Seattle man, who has a history of dealing drugs, was sentenced to prison for dealing drugs again, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marvin Traylor was sentenced to six years in prison for dealing drugs in Seattle’s Pioneer Square area. He received a five-year sentence for having a gun in connection with drug trafficking and another year for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Traylor was arrested in February 2021 for dealing drugs while armed with a gun and was on supervised release for prior convictions, according to the release.

According to the release, Traylor had been released from prison and began supervised release in 2019. While being assisted by the U.S. Probation Office for community reentry, the Veteran’s Administration and King County’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, he had committed new offenses, such as domestic violence and later was arrested for dealing drugs again.

In one incident, Traylor was seen making a drug deal by undercover Seattle officers in the area of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, officials said.

According to the release, Traylor had punched an elderly man who was panhandling and held something in his pocket to the man’s head. Then Traylor struck the man again and kicked him.

Bystanders separated Traylor from the man, and a short time later, officers arrested Traylor, the release states.

Officials said police found a loaded gun in the same pocket Traylor used to strike the man. That gun was reported stolen.

Police also found small bags of crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine on Traylor, the release states.

