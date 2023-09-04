53-year-old victim identified in Hartly road rage shooting

A 53-year old man was killed Saturday evening in a road-rage related shooting in Hartly. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Michael Coffey of Marydel.

Delaware State Police responded to a report of a shooting on Halltown Road in Hartly on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. According to the department, troopers saw two vehicles stopped in the westbound land of Halltown Road and Coffey in the roadway suffering from a gunshot injury.

Coffey was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Delaware State Police confirmed his identity Monday afternoon.

Detectives later identified the driver of the other vehicle, a 27-year old from Henderson, Maryland. The man was driving his 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup truck aggressively down Halltown Road, nearly hitting Coffey's car before Coffey passed him. After forcing the truck to a stop, a physical altercation broke out between the two men which was broken up by witnesses. Coffey returned to the perpetrator's vehicle to pick up his hat when he was shot.

Computer inquiries found that the handgun used in the shooting was stolen from a Sheriff's office in Florida in 2015, and that the shooter was prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. He faces seven felony charges including first-degree murder.

The 27-year old was taken into custody by Delaware State Police and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,084,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police's Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2821.

