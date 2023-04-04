53-year-old woman fatally shot after argument in northwest Dallas, police say

A woman was shot to death Monday night near the Asian Trade District of Dallas, and a 62-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Royal Lane around 9:40 p.m., officials said. They found a woman at the location who had been shot. The victim, identified by police as 53-year-old Chong Sun Wargny, died at a local hospital.

The suspect, identified by police as Wan Cho, was detained by witnesses at the scene. He is accused of shooting the victim after an argument.

Cho is also accused at shooting at one of the witnesses, although the person wasn’t injured. Cho was taken to the Dallas County Jail and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, police said.