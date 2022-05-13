530 Crime Watch: Reward offered in burglary of Stihl landscaping tools

Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a burglary near the Shasta County juvenile hall on Radio Lane on May 6.

The Redding Police Department shared this photo on Facebook that was taken May 6, 2022, after a burglary of landscaping equipment near juvenile hall on Radio Lane. Shasta County Secret Witness if offering a reward in connection to the theft.

The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of the thief or thieves. Secret Witness takes anonymous tips at 530-243-2319 or go to www.scsecretwitness.com.

Redding police say two men were seen in the area after the burglary took place. Police posted a photo on Facebook of the two men.

Taken in the burglary were three chainsaws, two weed trimmers, two hand-held leaf blowers and one hedge trimmer. All the brands were Stihl.

