$535 million up for grabs in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

Someone could be celebrating the holidays as a millionaire if they get lucky.

The Powerball jackpot is over half a billion dollars for the Saturday night drawing.

There were no winners for the $500 million drawing earlier this week, so the jackpot rose to $535 million.

If you get lucky enough to pick all six numbers and win the big prize, you could instead opt to take the cash option of $268.2 million, which is still a pretty solid payday.

The Powerball jackpot has only been won five times in 2023.

The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11.

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).

March 4 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).

April 19 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).

July 19 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Oct. 11 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).

