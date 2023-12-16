$535 million up for grabs in Saturday’s Powerball drawing
Someone could be celebrating the holidays as a millionaire if they get lucky.
The Powerball jackpot is over half a billion dollars for the Saturday night drawing.
There were no winners for the $500 million drawing earlier this week, so the jackpot rose to $535 million.
If you get lucky enough to pick all six numbers and win the big prize, you could instead opt to take the cash option of $268.2 million, which is still a pretty solid payday.
The Powerball jackpot has only been won five times in 2023.
The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11.
Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).
March 4 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).
April 19 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).
July 19 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).
Oct. 11 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).
