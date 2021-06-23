54 grams of marijuana seized in MCSO, North MS Narcotics traffic stop

Jun. 22—ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen man faces a felony drug charge following a traffic stop on Thayer Avenue by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Special Operations Group and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit June 19.

According to a press release from the MCSO, Shaunmicah T Strong, 20, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Approximately 54 grams marijuana and more than $2,700 in cash were seized in the case.

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $25,000.