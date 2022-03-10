54-year-old man dies after wet road sends car 'out of control' on I-495 South, police say

A 54-year-old man from Chester was killed after wet road conditions made him lose control of his car on I-495 in Edgemoor Wednesday night, Delaware State Police reported.

The man was driving southbound in a 2007 Dodge RAM on the interstate at around 5:39 p.m., state police said. Rain throughout the day left the road wet, and police said it sent the Dodge "traveling out of control" just north of Edgemoor Road.

The car went into the left lane, police reported, then crossed back over all the southbound lanes and off the right shoulder of the road. It hit the guardrail and "went airborne" before the left side of the Dodge hit a utility pole, according to police. The driver and his 53-year-old passenger in the front seat were both thrown out of the car, state troopers said.

Neither were wearing seatbelts, police reported, and they were both taken to Christiana Hospital, where the 54-year-old later died. Police said the passenger was treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, and police said the crash closed I-495 South between the Pennsylvania border and the Edgemoor Road exit for about five hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Alexander at 302-365-8484 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

