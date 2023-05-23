54-year-old man shot in back by stranger while riding moped home from work in Gwinnett County

A man who was shot in the back while riding a moped home from work is fighting to recover from the shooting that’s puzzled police and his family.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Tuesday, where police sid they’re not sure who shot him or why.

“It was a shock to me,” witness James Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw remembers being at home when all of a sudden he heard gunshots coming from the street in front of his house.

“My daughter was here and I was concerned about her first,” Crenshaw.

Once he knew his 11-year-old was safe, he looked outside to see a man shot on Five Forks Trickum Road next to a moped.

“He still had his helmet on (and) he’s laying on the ground,” Crenshaw.

Lawrenceville police say the shooting happened Friday, May 12 at around 11: 30 p.m. near Old Snellville Highway.

That’s where they found 54-year-old Saul Hernandez-Orsini with a gunshot wound in his back.

His family sent a picture of Hernandez-Orsini in the hospital 11 days later, still recovering.

“He’s the sweetest guy ever,” Hernandez-Orsini’s sister Nilsa Orama said. “He loved his work. He likes to go to work and never miss(es) work.”

His sister tells Johnson that he was heading home on his moped from his restaurant job nearby when the shooting happened.

Lawrenceville police say that Hernandez-Orsini doesn’t appear to have any enemies and may have been the victim of a road rage attack or robbery attempt.

The motive is under investigation while police look for the shooter.

“We don’t know. We don’t know. We cannot think of anybody,” Orama said.

Neighbors like James Crenshaw say they’re hoping for an arrest and also a full recovery.

“You’re on your way home from work, and this happens,” Crenshaw said. “I pray for him, and him and his family.”

His family says he underwent another surgery on Tuesday.

Police are hoping anyone who saw anything that night will come forward with some information that can help.

