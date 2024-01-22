54-year-old Panama City Beach man dies following traffic crash in Gulf County

PANAMA CITY BEACH − A 54-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead following a traffic crash on Friday in Gulf County.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. near State 22 and Road 3A in Gulf County.

The 54-year-old man was traveling east on State 22, when he veered into the westbound lane of the road and collided with another vehicle, the release said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

New leadership: Bay County selects longtime paramedic and Navy officer as new chief of emergency services

The driver of the other vehicle was a 41-year-old Arizona woman. She also was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

More information on the crash will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach man dies following traffic crash in Gulf County