54-year-old skier from Pennsylvania dies in ‘serious incident,’ Utah resort says

A 54-year-old skier died at a Utah ski resort after a “serious incident,” resort officials told news outlets.

The man was visiting Park City Mountain resort in Utah from Pennsylvania on Saturday, Feb. 26, officials told The Salt Lake Tribune. The resort is about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Ski patrol found the man on the mountain, and medical helicopters were sent to the scene.

Resort officials told FOX 13 a “serious incident took place on the mountain.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KUTV.

Officials did not disclose the man’s name or what led to his death.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer at the resort, told The Tribune.

The incident is one of several deaths at Utah ski resorts this month.

A 14-year-old boy died Feb. 13 after he was knocked unconscious at Alta Ski Resort, McClatchy News reported.

Earlier in the month, a skier was found unconscious and not breathing after slamming into a tree at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort. At least two others have died at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort this skiing season.

In December, a 60-year-old man died after crashing into a tree at the resort. “Ski patrol immediately began first aid and CPR, but their resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced dead in the first aid room,” police said in a news release at the time.

In the same week, another skier died at Eldora after colliding with a snowboarder, McClatchy News reported.

Ski lift gondola crashes to ground with 17-year-old inside, Maine resort says

‘Devastated.’ Avalanche kills snowshoer and two dogs in Colorado, authorities say

Snowbiker dies after he’s swept over a waterfall by avalanche, Montana officials say