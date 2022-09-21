54-year-old Statesville man accused of exposing himself to 2 young girls
A 54-year-old Statesville man is accused of exposing himself to two children, ages 5 and 8, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release.
James Mury Smoot was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with indecent liberties with a child. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.
The arrest stemmed from Aug. 6, when someone reported that Smoot inappropriately exposed himself to the girls.
