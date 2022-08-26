54-year-old Vietnamese American man scammed out of $139,000 by online lover

A 35-year-old woman in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is being investigated for allegedly scamming a Vietnamese American man out of $139,000.

Doan, 54, met the alleged scammer, Truong Thi Cam Nhung, on an online dating site, where he fell in love with her and eventually asked her to visit the U.S. Truong reportedly told Doan that she could only do so with a visa, which she told him in March that she would do an interview for. She then told Doan that in order to do so, she would need to prove that she had at least $39,000 in her bank account before asking him for the money.

At the end of March, Truong requested for another $50,000 as “guaranteed property” and promised Doan that she would return the money after arriving in the U.S.

Truong asked once again for another $50,000 a few days later, and after Doan sent the money, he did not hear from the woman again, reported VnExpress International.

Doan allegedly discovered that the woman was a fraud after realizing that she was not on a list for people looking to have a U.S. visa granted. He then traveled to Vietnam and requested a police investigation. Doan managed to have all of the $139,000 returned to him.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City reportedly stated that Truong has fled and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

