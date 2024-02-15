54-year-old Waverly man killed in crash with commercial vehicle on US 23

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Waverly man on Wednesday.

The patrol received the call at approximately 6:41 p.m. Feb. 14 of a two-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. 23 near mile post 14. Bikramjit Singh, 27, of Stockton, California, was driving a 2020 Volvo commercial vehicle southbound on U.S. 23. Randal R. Benner, 54, of Waverly, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape southbound on U.S. 23. Singh made an improper lane change into Mr. Benner, forcing both vehicles off the right side of the roadway, according to a release from the patrol.

Benner was transported from the scene to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers from the Chillicothe Post were assisted on scene by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Ohio Department of Transportation, Scioto Township EMS, Springfield Township EMS, and the VA Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Waverly man killed in crash with commercial vehicle on US 23