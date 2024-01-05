54-year-old woman 'violently attacked' during early-morning ambush in Martin County

TechCrunch

Logan Paul is offering refunds for CryptoZoo, the failed and allegedly fraudulent Pokémon-inspired NFT game that he launched in 2021. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, Paul announced that he is "personally committing" more than $2.3 million to buy back NFTs purchased through CryptoZoo. Claimants will receive 0.1 ETH per eligible NFT — known as "Base Eggs" and "Base Animals."