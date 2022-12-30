54 years after landmark trial, Louisville honors Black Six defendants with historic marker

Walter T. Pete Cosby Jr. can't forget the day Louisville police dragged his father from their home and charged him for a crime he didn't commit.

It was 1968. Cosby was 9 years old. And his dad had been accused, along with five other Black people, of orchestrating a destructive racial justice uprising and conspiring to blow up several buildings, including an oil refinery.

Though a judge later ruled the charges had no merit, the allegations had long-lasting repercussions for Cosby's family, with Walter T. "Pete" Cosby Sr. losing his construction business and home.

"At the end of the day, it seems it was all a lie or a hoax," Cosby said.

Walter T. "Pete" Cosby was a member of the Black Six, accused of plotting to destroy private property during civil disorder in 1968. Cosby is seen here holding a press conference while running for Mayor of Louisville. James N. Keen, The Courier-Journal. Oct. 23, 1973

Now, 54 years later, city officials are taking steps to atone for their predecessors' actions.

On Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled a historic marker honoring the Black Six, as the co-defendants came to be called.

“It is beyond time to rectify the official misdeeds of our past, but not so late that an apology doesn’t matter,” Fischer said at a press conference. “Recognition, contrition and corrective action must happen so all Louisvillians may step together into a more equitable and equal future, built upon an honest acknowledgment and injustice of the past.”

The marker, located outside Metro Hall on Fifth Street, says it is "dedicated to the Black Six, whose struggle taught us to never give up the battle for dignity and justice."

It's unveiling follows a May panel discussing the Black Six case, organized by The Courier Journal, the Frazier Kentucky History Museum and Lean Into Louisville, during which Fischer apologized to the surviving defendants and their family members.

"Until we acknowledge the harm that's happened in the past, it's hard to move on," Fischer said at the event. "I wasn't there then, but I'm here now. I represent an institution. So I apologize."

Cosby, who attended Friday's press conference, said it's important people know the truth about what happened to his dad and his co-defendants: Samuel Hawkins, Robert Kuyu Sims, Manfred Ried, Ruth Bryant and James Cortez.

And while the marker is appreciated, Cosby said, government leaders need to continue speaking with those impacted by the wrongful charges in order to achieve "some justice."

"We need to do something to make this right," Cosby told The Courier Journal. "You tore up that legacy. Whatever legacy they had, you tore it up."

Cheri Bryant Hamilton, daughter of co-defendant Bryant, said she hopes the marker will "encourage the community to learn the lessons only the past can teach and remind us of the importance of speaking up and fighting against injustice anywhere so that our basic constitutional rights will never again be violated.”

