$546 million American Family Field funding package wins approval in state Assembly

MADISON – Assembly lawmakers voted 69-27 on Tuesday to support a $546 million ballpark financing plan aimed at keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin through at least 2050.

The plan features $411 million from the state and $135 million from Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee to be paid over nearly 30 years. The Brewers, owned primarily by multi-millionaire investor Mark Attanasio, would provide $100 million.

The package is "strong for the taxpayers, strong for the team and really strong for our entire economy," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters ahead of the vote.

It's the third proposal to come from state officials this year to pay for renovations to American Family Field.

The stadium is owned largely by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, a state-created agency that leases the ballpark to the Brewers. That lease requires the stadium district to pay for most of the ballpark's long-term maintenance and renovations.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in February proposed spending $290 million on American Family Field as part of his $104 billion budget proposal that leaned on a then-$7 billion budget surplus. The plan was scrapped by Republicans who control the Legislature.

The $290 million payment would have been combined with the $70 million already set aside by the stadium district, along with interest earnings, to pay for $448 million in renovations over 20 years. In return, the Brewers' lease would have extended from the end of 2030 to the end of 2043.

Assembly Republicans introduced their own proposal in September. It proposed spending $600 million — $400 million from the state and $200 million from Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee − with the lease extending to the end of 2050.

The revised proposal, released last week, reduces the city and county to each paying $67.5 million over 27 years — a move designed to attract more support from Democratic lawmakers.

The city and county would still contribute revenue under the proposal.

But the financial hit is smaller because the bill reduces the fee the state charges local governments to administer local sales taxes from 1.75% to 0.75%. That brings an estimated increase in distributions of $3.6 million in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025 among the 68 counties that impose local option sales and use tax.

The plan includes a requirement that the team designate one home game per month from April through September as a discount ticket day for all Wisconsin residents and an increase from $20,000 to $40,000 the team is required to donate annually to youth sports organizations.

Upgrades could include winterizing the ballpark so it can be used for concerts and other events during the off-season.

Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, noted that as she mentioned the economic activity spurred across the country by Taylor Swift's blockbuster "Eras Tour" that ends in November 2024 at Toronto's heated baseball stadium.

"I don’t know if you all saw the way she moves the needle economically when she goes to a place. If we can draw some of those people by winterizing this facility, that is a tremendous benefit to the City of Milwaukee and the County of Milwaukee," Rozar said.

Debate on the bill invoked many lawmakers' memories of attending baseball games, regardless of whether they supported the bills.

"It appears to me that we can't help the average person in the state of Wisconsin, whether it be health care, whether it be housing, whether it be a plethora of issues, but we will move heaven and earth to make sure billionaires get what they want," said Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, D-Milwaukee, who voted against the proposal because he doesn't feel it properly distributes the financial burden.

Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said in a statement that he wants the Brewers to stay in Wisconsin, but argued it's "irresponsible to give $546 million in taxpayer funds to a team that has increased more than $1 billion in value since the last time we used taxpayer funds to build them a stadium."

If the team wants to commit to Milwaukee, Neylon argued, it should purchase the stadium.

Sixteen Republicans and 11 Democrats voted against the package.

The bills passed Tuesday have the support of Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The proposal will likely see changes in the Senate, including the addition of a ticket surcharge for concerts and other non-Brewers events to help raise money for the stadium's improvements, and an audit of the stadium district.

Addressing members of the Assembly, Vos and bill author Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, said they probably wouldn't have voted in favor of the 0.1% five-county Milwaukee-area sales tax established in 1996 to pay for construction of the Brewers' retractable roof stadium.

But, whether lawmakers like it or not, Wisconsin taxpayers own the stadium and it would likely be demolished without its home team, they said.

"It’s easy math. If the Brewers leave, dollars follow," Vos said. "The dollars that follow means we have less money to invest in all the critical things people think are important. That’s a fact."

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, put it this way: "We will sell dramatically fewer bratwursts if the Brewers leave Wisconsin."

Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, praised the bipartisan vote and said the team will continue to work with stakeholders to move the deal forward.

“Today’s vote by a bipartisan majority of the state Assembly shows that momentum continues to grow for a solution to maintain American Family Field and to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next generation," Schlesinger said in a statement.

"We are very grateful for the leadership of legislative and local officials, as well as that of Gov. Evers, who have helped to negotiate creative solutions that protect taxpayers and avoid the return of the five-county sales tax," he said.

