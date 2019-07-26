At €55.00, Is Wiit S.p.A. (BIT:WIIT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Wiit S.p.A. (BIT:WIIT), which is in the it business, and is based in Italy, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the BIT. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Wiit’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Wiit

Is Wiit still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Wiit seems to be fairly priced at around 18.79% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Wiit today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €46.3, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Wiit’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Wiit?

BIT:WIIT Past and Future Earnings, July 26th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wiit. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WIIT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIIT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Wiit. You can find everything you need to know about Wiit in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Wiit, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.