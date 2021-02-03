55.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 33.8 million administered: U.S. CDC

Coronavirus vaccination site at NYCHA housing complex in Brooklyn
Updated

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 33,878,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 55,943,800 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Tuesday, the agency had administered 32,780,860 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 52,657,675 doses.

The agency said 27,154,956 people had received 1 or more doses while 6,436,931 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 4,022,407 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Originally published

