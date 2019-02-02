55% of Americans Think They Don't Earn Enough Money to Invest, Survey Finds

One of the key ways to build your wealth is to invest — but many people don’t, found GOBankingRates in a recent survey.

To find out why some Americans are reluctant to invest their money, GOBankingRates surveyed 508 non-investors and asked them why they’re not investing (not including their retirement accounts). The results revealed the biggest obstacle stopping Americans from investing in their futures.

55% of Non-Investors Think They Don’t Earn Enough Money to Invest

Respondents who indicated they don’t invest their money were asked to provide a reason. The majority of people (55 percent) who do not invest think they don’t earn enough money to do so.

This was a surprising answer — the common belief is that people don’t invest because they don’t want to lose money. However, just 8 percent of respondents said fear of losses was their primary reason for not investing.

Meanwhile, 4 percent said they don’t have enough time to invest, 9 percent said they weren’t knowledgeable enough about the stock market and another 8 percent said they don’t trust it. Fifteen percent of non-investors simply said they don’t want to invest their money.

Age Insights: Adults 45-54 More Likely to Say They Don’t Make Enough to Invest

The age group that was most likely to say they don’t earn enough to invest was 45 to 54-year-olds, 68 percent of whom gave this reason. Sixty-two percent of 55 to 64-year-olds and 61 percent of 34- to 44-year-olds also said they don’t think they earn enough.

Q: What is the primary reason you’re not investing? I’m afraid to lose money I don’t have enough money to invest I don’t know how to invest/never learned how to invest I don’t trust the stock market I simply do not want to invest I would not have enough time to manage my investments Ages 18-24 3% 39% 24% 10% 20% 5% Ages 25-34 12% 45% 12% 10% 16% 6% Ages 35-44 12% 61% 5% 4% 12% 5% Ages 45-54 10% 68% 5% 3% 10% 4% Ages 55-64 12% 62% 6% 5% 12% 3% Ages 65 and older 3% 57% 2% 16% 18% 4%

The fact that well over half of those aged 35 to 64 feel they don’t earn enough money to invest is concerning. These are the peak earning years, so those who feel they don’t earn enough at this point in their lives are unlikely to earn more at another time.

Investing is particularly important for this age cohort as well because they are approaching retirement — and many are behind on their retirement savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 42 percent of Americans will retire “broke,” meaning they have less than $10,000 saved.

Gender Insights: Women Don’t Earn Enough Money to Invest — But Men Are More Afraid to Lose Money

Women are more likely than men to say they do not have enough money to invest, with 58 percent of women choosing this response and 52 percent of men. The reason behind this disparity is likely the gender pay gap, which can range from $6,725 to $19,414 per year, depending on where you live, according to GOBankingRates research.

Q: What is the primary reason you’re not investing? I’m afraid to lose money I don’t have enough money to invest I don’t know how to invest/never learned how to invest I don’t trust the stock market I simply do not want to invest I would not have enough time to manage my investments Females 5% 58% 10% 9% 15% 3% Males 12% 52% 9% 7% 15% 6%

The survey also found that men are more likely to not invest because they’re afraid to lose money, with 12 percent of respondents choosing this response compared to only 5 percent of women.

Too Much Debt Might Also Be Keeping Americans From Investing

When asked, “What would need to happen for you to begin investing?” more people (43 percent) said they would need to have less debt. A close second was getting a raise or a larger salary, which was cited by 41 percent of respondents.

Meanwhile, 37 percent said gaining investing knowledge would get them to start investing, and 18 percent said having an investment professional help would do the trick. Twenty-one percent said they’d start investing if they cut down their discretionary spending.

Household debt could very well be keeping more Americans from investing their money. A 2017 GOBankingRates survey of more than 2,500 people found that the average American has about $140,000 in overall debt, including mortgage debt. And it doesn’t look as though that’s going down any time soon.