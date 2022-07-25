55+ best back-to-school sales to shop today at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Shop the best back-to-school sales available today at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more.

Ready to head back to school this fall? To help you prepare for the new school year, we rounded up all the best deals you can shop right now to pack your kiddos' backpack for less. From savings on school supplies and shoes to computers and clothing, we've got you covered with unbeatable sales at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

It's that time of year again! School shopping has officially begun and now's the time to save big across all categories. Keep scrolling to scoop the best sales before stock sells out!

The best back-to-school sales 2022

School supply deals

Save big on school supplies at Walmart, Target and Amazon right now.

Amazon: Enjoy the last few weeks of summer and get all your back-to-school shopping done online at Amazon. The mega retailer is offering incredible deals on school supplies, tech and more right now.

Office Depot: Office Depot has a huge selection of crayons, folders, notebooks and tech accessories and you can pick all that and more up right now for an incredible price. For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 60% on school supplies and get 20% off qualifying regular priced purchases.

Staples: Shop select school supplies starting at just 50 cents, plus enjoy markdowns of up to $240 on select laptops and desktops and discounts up to $70 on eligible HP+ printers.

Target: Shop hundreds of school supplies starting at just 25 cents and find incredible deals on apparel, backpacks and shoes, too.

Walmart: For the best school supplies on a budget, Walmart has all your shopping needs covered. Save on everything from crayons and Clorox wipes to backpacks and binders right now.

Tech deals

Shop the best back-to-school deals on tech products from Best Buy, Samsung and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Tune in to all your favorite playlists and podcasts with a free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime and non-Prime members can try Amazon's music streaming service for 30 days free (then $8.99 a month with a Prime membership and $9.99 a month without a Prime membership)

Audible Plus: Prime shoppers can get a free three-month subscription to Audible Premium Plus and enjoy unlimited listening to hundreds of books in the Audible Plus catalog.

Best Buy: Stay organized this school year by picking up the latest tech from Best Buy. Shop the retailer's clearance section and back-to-school deals for stellar sales on laptops, tablets, headphones and smart tech now.

Crutchfield: If you're driving back to college for the fall semester, it may be a good idea to invest in some new tech for your car. Luckily, you can save up to 40% on select Bose car stereos through Sunday, July 31.

Discovery+: Supplement your at-school learning with documentaries on history, travel and more with Discovery+ streaming. Sign up now to get your first two months for just $1.98, a whopping 80% markdown.

Samsung: Look to Samsung for back-to-school savings on smartphones, tablets, earbuds and tech accessories. Plus, be the first in line to get your hands on Samsung's next line of Galaxy gadgets and save big on future Samsung deals!

AT&T: Shop back-to-school deals right now at AT&T to scoop big savings on smartphones, wearables and tech accessories. Meanwhile, get a free $200 reward card when you sign up for select AT&T Fiber internet plans online.

Fashion deals

Save big on back-to-school fashion at Nordstrom and Macy's.

Athleta: Pick up some new activewear for gym class right now at Athleta. Shop the sale section to save up to 50% on leggings, tops, sports bras and more.

Banana Republic Factory: Upgrade your fall wardrobe by shopping the Summer sale at Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 75% across all categories and enjoy free shipping on orders of $50 or more with your rewards membership.

Bombas: Pick up closet basics from Bombas and get 20% off your first order when you enter coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all order of $50 or more.

Champion: Head back to campus in style with Champion's line of fit fashion essentials. Students and teachers can shop back-to-school must-haves and save an extra 10% on their entire order right now.

DSW: A new pair of kicks is a back-to-school essential. Pick up sneakers, sandals and more today at DSW and save as much as 50% on select brands when you enter discount code AREUREADY at checkout through Wednesday, July 27.

EyeBuyDirect: Start the school year with a new pair of eyeglasses from EyeBuyDirect. For a limited time, you can buy one pair and get the second for 50% off when you use the coupon code SAVE2 at checkout.

Express: Step into the 2022/2023 school year in style with discounts on dresses, shirts, jeans and more. Shop the sale section at Express to save an extra 40% on already reduced items, plus snag buy one, get one shorts and tees starting at just $9.90.

Fabletics: In need of some new activewear for the school year? Sign up for a new Fabletics VIP membership to get up to 80% off all items on the site, plus gain access to a 2 for $24 offer on shorts.

Free People: Shop the sale section for huge discounts on shirts, sweaters, shorts and more. Browse tons of styles under $50 and $100 right now.

GlassesUSA: Pick up a new pair of frames before you head back to school by shopping buy one, get one free deals at GlassesUSA. Better still, enjoy free shipping on every eyeglass purchase.

Kate Spade: Get a new backpack or purse for up to 50% off right now at Kate Spade and enjoy free standard shipping on all orders for a limited time.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section to bag best-selling activewear ahead of the new school year. Save big on leggings, sports bras, tops and more.

Lulus: Pick up new dresses, shoes and accessories for up to 70% off. Even better, enter your email address to score an extra 15% off your first order.

Macy's: Looking for new sneakers, jeans or school uniforms? Head to Macy's for savings of as much as 40% right now. Meanwhile, shop the clearance sale to save up to 70% on everything else.

Madewell: With price cuts on everything from jeans to joggers, you can refresh your back-to-school wardrobe on a budget during the Secret Stock sale at Madewell. Shop now to save an extra 50% on already reduced items.

Maidenform: Refresh your most basic wardrobe essentials with markdowns of up to 40% on bras from Maidenform.

Michael Kors: Get a stylish Michael Kors bag for up to 60% off during the Sun & Sand sale. Browse discounts on backpacks, crossbodies, totes and more right now.

Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is live through Sunday, July 31. Shop the annual sale to find incredible deals on back-to-school clothes for men, women and kids.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Make a statement this school year with high-end fashion from Saks Fifth Avenue. Shop the Designer sale today to save up to 70% on Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman and more.

Society6: Shop back-to-school markdowns on backpacks, comforters, pillows and more and save up to 40% through Wednesday, August 24. Meanwhile, enter your email address to score an additional 25% off your first purchase.

Tory Burch: Update your style with back-to-school sales at Tory Burch. Shop the sale section for incredible savings on handbags and designer apparel now.

Urban Outfitters: Ready to go back-to-school clothes shopping? Head to Urban Outfitters to take an extra 50% off sale styles right now.

Home deals

Heading back to campus? We found the best back-to-school sales on dorm room essentials.

Avocado: Getting a good night's sleep is even more important when you're heading back to school. Sleep soundly with a new mattress from Avocado and save up to $300 on select sleepers during the Summer sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Heading back to college? Save up to 50% on dorm room essentials today at Bed Bath & Beyond. Plus, enjoy even more savings by taking an extra 20% off your entire purchase through Thursday, July 28.

Brooklyn Bedding: Prioritize your sleep this school year by picking up a new mattress from Brooklyn Bedding. Enter coupon code SUMMER20 at checkout to save 20% on mattress purchases through today, July 25.

Cozy Earth: For dreamy dorm room deals, Cozy Earth has all your shopping needs covered. Shop the summer sale today to save up to 25% on bedding, loungewear and more.

Green Chef: If you struggle to find time to go grocery shopping or meal prep during the school year, Green Chef is here to help. The customer-favorite subscription service brings organic meals right to your door, and, right now, new customers can save as much as $135 across their first five deliveries.

HelloFresh: Spend more time focusing on your studies and less time worrying about meal prep by signing up for HelloFresh. We love this meal kit delivery service and when you join today to can get your first 16 meals for free.

Home Depot Hubspace: Stay connected this school year by powering your devices with Home Depot Hubspace. Shop deals on select smart tech right now, including this smart Hubspace plug.

HSN: Shop the HSN Birthday sale to save up to 30% off across all categories right now. Meanwhile, save $20 on your first HSN order when you enter coupon code HSN2022 at checkout.

Keurig: Keurig is helping you prep for back-to-school season with 15% off all coffee pods and bags and 20% off coffee pod orders of five boxes or more.

Leesa: Catch up on your zzz's before school starts by shopping mattress markdowns at Leesa. Save up to $400 on select sleepers and get two pillows (valued at $120) for free during the Summer Savings sale.

Overstock: Looking for home deals? Head to Overstock to scoop incredible savings across all categories in the clearance section. Better still, use the flash coupon to take 12% off your order today.

QVC: Whether you need some new gadgets or home goods, the QVC Cyber Monday in July sale is the place to shop. Enjoy up to 30% off select products and enter coupon code OFFER at checkout to get $15 off your first QVC purchase.

Saatva: If you want to upgrade your dorm in a big way, consider investing in a Saatva mattress—one of the best we've ever tested. Shop the Mattress Madness sale now to save up to 12% on your purchase.

Sur La Table: Shop the sale section to save big on kitchen essentials to make mealtimes easier than ever this school year. Scoop discounts on kitchen appliances, cookware, knives and more.

Tuft & Needle: Shop the Tuft & Needle Back to Sleep sale to save 15% off mattresses—including our favorite affordable mattress—and 10% off bedding basics.

Wayfair: Make your college dorm feel more like home by bagging markdowns on home goods, furniture and kitchen essentials right now at Wayfair. Shop the 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale today to save as much as 60% on tons of most-wanted items.

Lifestyle deals

Check out these lifestyle deals for back-to-school markdowns on outdoor gear, pet products and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Shop huge savings on backpacks, school uniforms and gym outfits right now at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Find discounts up to 50% and snag backpacks starting at just $24.99 right now.

Atlas Coffee: Whether you're a student heading back to college or a teacher gearing up for another busy year, you may be wanting to stock up on coffee ahead of the 2022/2023 school year. Luckily you can save up to 17% on select coffee subscriptions right now at Atlas Coffee.

Chewy: If your little ones are heading back to school, you may be looking for a way to keep your furry family members entertained throughout the school day. Scoop deals on dog and cat toys, treats and more today at Chewy.

Columbia: Save 25% on select outdoor gear right now at Columbia. Shop discounts on footwear, apparel and outdoor essentials today.

Eddie Bauer: Spend more time outside this summer by snagging outdoor essentials right now at Eddie Bauer. Shop the Summer sale to save up to 50% on select gear and apparel now.

Mixbook: Going away to school? Take your summer memories with you as photo keepsakes from Mixbook. Shop the summer sale through today, July 25 to save up to 55% with coupon code MIXIE22.

Shutterfly: Stay organized this school year with a calendar from Shutterfly. Use coupon code SAVENOW at snag 40% off calendars and virtually everything else through tomorrow, July 26.

Solo Stove: Just because back-to-school season is here, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Make the most of the rest of summer 2022 by picking up a smokeless fire pit for up to 45% off at Solo Stove.

When do back to school sales start?

In the United States, schools typically re-open their doors for the start of the school year in August and September. As such, many of the best back-to-school sales take place during that time frame. Tons of early back-to-school deals just dropped and we expect to see even more sales in the days and weeks ahead. Right now, you can shop stellar sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

When is back-to-school season?

In the United States, back-to-school season takes place in August and September. Depending on location, some schools open their doors in early August while others reopen around Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5.

What stores have the best back to school sales?

Tons of our favorite retailers offer back-to-school discounts. Right now, we're especially thrilled about back-to-school sales at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

What should I shop for during back to school season?

Back-to-school season sees incredible discounts on office and school supplies as well as laptops, headphones and other tech essentials. If you're in need of some new gadgets, you may want to consider shopping deals on laptops and tablets from the likes of Best Buy and Samsung.

Meanwhile, after checking off everything on your little one's back-to-school list, look to discounts on furniture and home goods. Some back-to-school sales coincide with Labor Day deals, so you can often find stellar sales to give your home a fall refresh for less.

