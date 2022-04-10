The 55 best Earth Day 2022 deals to shop right now at Walmart, Lowe's, Best Buy and more

Shop the absolute best Earth Day 2022 deals right now at Walmart, Target, Lowe's, Best Buy and more.

Celebrate mother nature this Earth Day 2022 by shopping tons of deals on sustainable home and kitchen products, energy-efficient gadgets and everything you need to spruce up your garden this spring. Dig into deep Earth Day discounts today at Walmart, Target, Lowe's, Best Buy and more.

Whether you want to improve poor air quality (and combat allergy season) with a powerful air purifier, grow organic fruits and veggies with the help of new gardening tools or finish up your spring cleaning with green cleaning supplies, there are plenty of environmentally friendly markdowns you can shop ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 22.

Keep scrolling to shop all of our favorite earth-friendly deals right now.

The best sales to shop for Earth Day 2022

Earth Day 2022 home and kitchen sales

Shop Earth Day 2022 deals on natural cleaning products at Grove Collaborative, Safely and Force of Nature.

Ashley Furniture: Refresh your home by shopping affordable furniture pieces at Ashley Furniture's Spring Semi Annual sale. Use coupon code SITE10 to snag 10% off sitewide.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock your kitchen cabinets with new cookware and countertop appliances by shopping the Beyond Cooking event right now. Save as much as 20% on tons of popular kitchen essentials.

Crowd Cow: We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 20% off brunch essentials. Better still, when you sign up today, you'll get two free pounds of ground beef with every delivery.

Force of Nature: Force of Nature's all-natural products are Reviewed-approved and work well at warding off harmful germs and bacteria. Enter your email address to get free shipping and 25% off starter kits and bundles today.

Frontgate: Want to spruce up your interiors (or exteriors) with some fancy new furniture? Head to Frontgate today and save up to $1,900 on most-wanted home furnishings.

Grove Collaborative: Shop sustainable cleaning solutions at Grove Collaborative and get a free gift—and free shipping—with your first order.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HELLO10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Keurig: Save big on coffee pods and Keurig coffee makers by shopping this stellar sitewide sale today. Use coupon code ROSEBUD20 to get 20% off coffee makers and enter discount code SPRINGSPREE to enjoy $15 off three boxes of coffee pods.

Lowe's: Browse Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale to snag epic savings on everything from paint to outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place makes the Instagram-famous Always Pan we love and right now they're offering a $60 discount on the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot.

Overstock: Celebrate Earth Day 2022 by shopping Overstock's Spring Black Friday sale. During the shopping event you can save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses and home decor.

Safely: Shop powerful and highly-concentrated cleaning products that are free of any harsh chemicals right now at Safely. Enter your email to enjoy 10% off your first order and take advantage of free shipping on purchases of $45 or more right now.

Sur La Table: Snag top-tier cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more for up to 50% off.

Target: Pick up everything you need to spruce up your home and garden right now at Target. Save up to 25% on furniture and home goods and browse markdowns on lawnmowers and outdoor essentials in the brand's massive sale section.

The Home Depot: In the midst of a home renovation? Pick up top-notch appliances for less right now at Home Depot and save on tons of items in the retailer's extensive sale section.

QVC: If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order.

Walmart: Shop deep discounts on cleaning essentials, outdoor play sets, patio furniture, smart tech and so much more today at Walmart.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home, including furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your home sparkle this Earth Day 2022 by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm and snagging in-stock furniture for as much as 40% off.

Earth Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Sleep soundly by snagging these incredible Earth Day 2022 deals on mattresses and bedding today.

Avocado: Update your sleep setup with a best-selling mattress from Avocado. During this huge Earth month sleep sale you can snag two free pillows with many mattress purchase using coupon code APRIL22 or save $100 on a top-notch bed frame with discount code FRAMED.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's ongoing sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $200 on mattresses, plus get a $499 accessory bundle including a mattress protector, sheet set and pair of pillows for free.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Refresh sale. Just enter coupon code REFRESH20 to snag 25% off sitewide.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save 25% off everything and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories with select mattress purchases.

Gravity Blanket: Cozy up with new bedding from Gravity Blanket, the brand that makes our all-time favorite weighted blanket. Shop now to save 25% on the retailer's Ombre collection.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy as much as $350 off your total purchase with coupon code SPG350.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: Treat yourself to a good nights sleep by shopping Purple mattresses for up to $200 off right now. To complete your sleep set up you'll also get a free set of sheets with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress this Earth month and save as much as $450 on select Saatva mattresses.

Earth Day 2022 tech sales

Shop Earth Day 2022 deals on energy-efficient tech at Best Buy, HP and more.

Apple: Head to Apple to scoop the new 2022 iPhone SE for as much as $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's wide selection of daily deals to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and more. Meanwhile, shop the brand's massive Outlet sale to save up to 50% on clearance and open-box items through Sunday, April 17.

HP: For energy efficient tech, check out HP's epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Bespoke French door refrigerator.

Earth Day 2022 fashion and beauty sales

Elevate your wardrobe by shopping deals on fashion and beauty this Earth Day 2022.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Gear up for fun in the sun by shopping swimsuits starting at just $20. Better still you can also scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Snag a free $25 gift card when you purchase $75 or more in American Eagle gift cards right now.

Ann Taylor: Pick up this season's hottest styles and save an extra 50% on full-price dresses right now at Ann Taylor.

Anthropologie: Pick up accessories, clothing and shoes for less when you shop Anthropologie's frequently updated sales section this Earth Day.

ASOS: Wedding season is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to shop for dresses. Save up to 70% on dresses and other trendy looks during this huge Mid-season sale.

Banana Republic Factory: Score savings of up to 50% on posh and preppy clothes right now. Meanwhile, if you're a Banana Republic rewards member, use coupon code BRREWARDS at checkout for an extra 15% off your entire purchase.

Columbia: Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

JCPenney: JCPenney is dishing out deep discounts on everything from home goods to fashion staples. Save an extra 30% off select items during the brand's Happy Birthday sale—just use coupon code 120YEARS at checkout.

J.Crew: Shop J.Crew's Big Spring sale and save 30% off plus an extra 10% off your entire purchase—including already reduced items—by entering discount code SPRING at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Stay trendy this Earth Day with a cute new Kate Spade purse. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your fashion needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering a sitewide buy one, get one 80% off sale today.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is what you're after, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much specials to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Macy's: Save as much as 60% on wardrobe staples for men, women and children and pick up stylish shoes for less during the brand's Great Shoe sale.

Nike: Hit the gym in style by shopping sneakers, activewear and more at up to 50% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples for the whole family right now at Old Navy. Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items for Earth Day 2022.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Pick up must-have spring styles by shopping the brand's limited-time sale. Use coupon code GETMORESF to save $50 on every $200 spent for up to $500 in savings and get as much as 15% off select beauty items.

Urban Outfitters: Snag deep discounts in Urban Outfitters' just-updated clearance section plus sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Victoria's Secret: Shop the ongoing Spring sale to save as much as 50% on tons of bras, sleepwear, swimwear and more.

Earth Day 2022 lifestyle sales

Save on crafts, pet products and more by shopping our favorite Earth Day 2022 lifestyle sales right now.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for less right now at Academy. Shop the 4-Day sale to save as much as 50% on tons of popular items, including above-ground pools, play sets and bikes.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

Michaels: Pick up Earth Day crafts right now at Michaels and save 20% on all regular price purchases when you enter discount code 22MADEBYYOU at checkout.

shopDisney: If you love Marvel, Pixar and Disney, shop these shopDisney deals to save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

