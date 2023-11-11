76 Thanksgiving greetings and heartfelt wishes to write in a card

Thanksgiving is the best time of year to celebrate life's many blessings.

Among them? Food on the table and a group of loved ones to share it with.

Whether your holiday plans include a traditional turkey dinner with the family or a Friendsgiving with your best pals, now is a moment to send a message of gratitude to everyone you care about this year.

Whether they're nearby or long-distance, let your loved ones know that they're in your thoughts by sending a heartfelt Thanksgiving greeting via Instagram or text. Better yet, go the extra mile by dropping a thoughtful card in the mail — especially if you take an extra minute or two to jot down a personal message inside.

Not sure what to say? Don't worry, we've gathered together (holiday pun totally intended) a list of cute, funny and inspirational Thanksgiving greetings that cover all the Turkey Day Basics like giving thanks, corny jokes about family get-togethers and the beloved day-after tradition: Black Friday shopping.

The best part? Whichever you decide on, these thoughtful Thanksgiving greetings are guaranteed to remind the people you love most why they're thankful for you.

Cute Thanksgiving greetings

Greetings to a chip off the ol' Plymouth Rock!

You're the gift that keeps on Thanks-giving.

You hold the tur-key to my heart.

Thanks for being the apple of my pie.

I brake for pumpkin pie.

Better pumpkin latte than never.

First rule of Black Friday Shopping Club: There are no rules.

Caution: This car makes frequent stops for Black Friday sales.

Give thanks and be cran-merry!

Gobble til you wobble.

In everything, give thanks.

Thanksgiving greetings about gratitude

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, so I just want to say that I'm grateful for you and the love you bring into my life.

I appreciate you today and every day.

May simple abundance fill your cup with gratitude this Thanksgiving.

Gratitude helps us to see what's there instead of what isn't.

Every day I wake up and remember that I'm thankful for you.

When things go wrong, it helps to remember all the good things in the world and that's when I think of you.

I can't even find the words to express my gratitude for you, but here's my attempt.

There are so many reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving and you’re one of them.

May your blessings be many, your troubles be few and your Thanksgiving be wonderful.

Thankful is what I feel every single time I think of you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Grateful, thankful, blessed — that sums up how I feel.

Kindness sows the seeds. Gratitude is the harvest. Hope your Thanksgiving overflows with both.

So many Thanksgiving memories, so grateful for all of them.

Thankful for so many things and they all begin with you.

When you’re grateful for all you have, then Thanksgiving is eternal.

Through all of life’s ups and downs, one thing has remained the same: your love and support. I couldn’t be more thankful.

Teach your children gratitude and they’ll thank you in return.

Short Thanksgiving greetings

May the chairs around your table be filled with those you love.

May this day and every day be filled with love, joy and happiness.

Wishing you every blessing of this bountiful season.

May the blessings of Thanksgiving fill your heart and home with joy.

Warmest Thanksgiving greetings to you and your family.

From our home to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

May the warmth of the harvest fill your heart this season.

Sending blessings for Thanksgiving and every day.

Let joy and abundance be the blessings you celebrate this Thanksgiving.

Celebrate the little things in life and be thankful for the big ones.

Happy harvest to you and yours.

Home sweet Thanksgiving home.

Harvest wreaths, falling leaves and cozy sweaters. Ah, Thanksgiving is here.

Funny Thanksgiving greetings

Eat, drink and cranberry!

Let the gourd times roll.

Hoping your Thanksgiving comes with a cornucopia of blessings.

Oh my, it’s the season of pleasin’ turkey and pie!

Wishing you a closet full of elastic pants this Thanksgiving.

Over the river and through the woods to Thanksgiving dinner we go.

Keep calm and eat turkey.

Pumpkin pie spice and everything nice this Thanksgiving!

Football. Turkey. Nap. Repeat.

Thanksgiving greetings for friends

Good friends, good food and good times. That’s what it’s all about. Happy Thanksgiving!

This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for so much, including our friendship. Wishing you a wonderful day.

Thinking of you and your family today and hoping your Thanksgiving is as special as you are.

The echoes of our laughter remind me how lucky I am to have you as a friend. Happy Thanksgiving!

Friends are the family we choose. Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s nothing better than having you as a friend ... unless you brought pumpkin pie.

The greatest gift in life is friendship. I’m so thankful for yours.

One good friend is better than a thousand relatives. Happy Thanksgiving.

Life brought us together. Thanksgiving is when I remember how lucky I am that it did.

Remember the time we made margaritas on Thanksgiving? Me neither. Maybe this year?

Thanksgiving greetings for family

So thankful for the love that this family shares on Thanksgiving and always.

When it comes to families, we got the best of the bunch. Happy Thanksgiving!

Families are like pumpkin pies. They're not everyone's favorite, but Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without 'em.

There’s no greater gift than food on the table and your family sitting around it.

This family stops at turkey crossings!

Turkey, gravy and pumpkin pie. Home is where all the good smells are.

Here’s hoping that someone remembers to thaw the turkey this year!

We laugh, we cry, we argue over who has to carve the turkey, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thanksgiving greetings that go the distance

Today is yet another reminder that distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Sending a hug for each mile that separates us this Thanksgiving.

Near or far, our hearts will always remain close. Happy Thanksgiving!

Life may have taken us in different directions, but thankfully the road home never changes.

Wish you were here to overcook the turkey.

Our love goes the distance, and coordinates on a map will never change that.

Keeping you close in my heart on Thanksgiving and all the days to follow.

No matter where you go, there will always be a chair for you at Thanksgiving dinner.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com