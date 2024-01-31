I-55 bridge between Memphis and Arkansas to close for weekend construction work

Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the I-55 bridge between Memphis and West Memphis would be closed this weekend.

The closure will take place from 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. This is to continue construction on the I-55 and E.H. Crump Boulevard interchange. There will be repair work on the I-55 bridge and removal of overhead sign structures.

TDOT has said that the work is weather-dependent, and detours will be posted in the surrounding areas for drivers.

State road closures are as follows:

I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee, but local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

I-55 southbound ramp will be closed

Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed

