I-55 bridge closing for construction this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The I-55 bridge is closing this weekend so crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation can continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

The bridge will close from Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 a.m. along with the following areas:

I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee

I-55 southbound ramp will be closed

Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed

TDOT said this weekend’s closure is the fourth of eight allowed in the contract along with two, two-week closures of the I-55 bridge. The first of those two-week closures is scheduled to begin on March 10.

