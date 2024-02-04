I-55 bridge reopens ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The I-55 Memphis Arkansas Bridge has reopened after it was briefly closed for construction.

Saturday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the bridge was reopened, saying that crews completed the planned work ahead of schedule.

I-55 bridge to close this weekend due to construction

The I-55 bridge was scheduled to be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, February 3, until 6 a.m. Monday, February 5. Crews were working to construct the I-55 and Crump interchange.

TDOT says crews managed to finish working before expected rain showers move into the Memphis area Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.