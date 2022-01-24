🌱 55 Closure + No Bronco Concessions + Robie Vaccinations

Hello, neighbors! It's me again, John Braese, your host of the Boise Daily.

It is a new week in Boise and we are here to start you off with the news you need. The rocks continue to slide with Highway 55 closed again. After the shooting death of a local hockey player, his shooter is due to be released this week. We advise you eat before attending a Bronco basketball game and a section of the downtown sector is receiving a facelift. Finally, a hugely popular race will this year require runners be vaccinated.

First, today's weather:

Chilly with periods of sun. High: 35 Low: 26.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Boise? We'd love to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more about how it works.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

It is that time of the year again.CBS2 news staff report Highway 55 is closed again due to rock slide north of Smiths Ferry. The earliest estimate of reopening is late Monday afternoon. (idahonews) After one year of incarceration, a former BSU student who shot and killed hockey player Bobby Skinner gets out on probation next week. KTVB-TV's Shirah Matsuzawa speaks with Skinner's parents and what they would like to see change in the state. (KTVB.com) If you had plans on heading to a BSU basketball game and grabbing a hot dog, think again. LITE-FM's Nikki West reports the university has suspended all concessions at least through the end of the month due to COVID-19 concerns. (liteonline.com) Visitors to the Basque Museum & Cultural Center could soon see some upgrades. BoiseDev reporter Autumn Robertson writes the new amenities include artwork benches and pavers to fill existing planter beds. (BoiseDev) If you are one of the many planning on running the Race to Robie this year, you will need to be vaccinated. KIVI-TV's Meredith Spelbring brings the news organizers announced the new protocol as well as no spectators at the finish line and no after-party. (KIVI)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Boise Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Boise:

The Sage International School Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Monday. (5:30 pm)

The Garden City City Council will meet on Monday. (6 pm)

The Warm Springs Counseling Center offers a group for ALL girls to have a safe place for self expression. The purpose of the group is to maintain authentic connection with peers in the community, strengthen self-esteem, abandon self-doubt, and give opportunities for genuine self-expression through verbal sharing and creative activity. (6 pm)

The Buried in Treasures group is for people who would like to learn tips on how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring with people who know what it’s like. Each week we will have a discussion around a specific skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. Individual progress, challenges, successes, and goals are also monitored throughout the sixteen weeks. (6 pm)

The Children's Home Society of Idaho is offering a 10 week parenting group on Monday. (6:30 pm)

From my notebook:

Boise Weekly: "After the rally at the statehouse, the organizers led the crowd in a March around the Idaho Capitol building. #womensmarch" (Instagram)

Boise Hive: "Live at the Hive - Featuring KATHEKON Broadcasting live from historic Boise Hive in Boise, ID" (Facebook)

Boise State Public Radio: "Idaho Fish and Game says new test results in central Idaho show chronic wasting disease has been found in elk and a second species of deer." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Highlands: "Affordable moving company? - So, my rent went up $200 and we have been renting here for only 6 months! We have lived and enjoyed living here. But, we decided we need to move out." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Fairview-Northhampton: "Does anyone know where I can get a free at home covid test asap? - My boyfriend has symptoms and I'm not sure where to get one. Or does anyone have an extra I can have?" (Nextdoor)

Loving the Boise Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at john.braese@patch.com

That's it for today! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— John Braese

About me: Welcome to the Boise edition of patch.com. I am the community editor in this exciting endeavor for the Boise area. I was born and grew up in Boise, attending Bishop Kelly High School before graduating from Borah High School more than a few years ago. I have seen Boise grow substantially in the last few years, but still maintain my hometown appeal. I want to hear about what is important to you and the stories you wish to see on patch.com. Feel free to reach out to me via email at john.braese@patch.com or drop me a phone call or text at 208 954-9585.

This article originally appeared on the Boise Patch