55 All-Inclusive Social Security Facts

Social Security is, unquestionably, our nation's most important social program. For nearly eight decades, it's been responsible for providing a financial foundation for tens of millions of Americans.

As incredibly important as Social Security is, it's also largely misunderstood. Back in 2015, MassMutual released an online, 10-question, true-false survey that just 28% of the 1,513 respondents passed (i.e., got seven or more answers correct), including just one individual with a perfect score. This survey focused on basic Social Security concepts that adults of all ages should be familiar with.

In 2018, MassMutual's follow-up true-false survey was released, albeit this one was only five questions and targeted at 1,007 adults aged 50 and over. Even with a focus on preretirees, who you'd think would have a better grasp of Social Security than the broader adult population, 47% failed to answer four or five questions correctly.

A person tightly gripping their Social Security card between their thumb and index finger. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Everything you need to know about Social Security

With the understanding that knowledge is power when it comes to Social Security, here are 55 all-inclusive facts you should know about our country's most important social program.

1. The Social Security Act was signed into law in the summer of 1935, but the first monthly payout didn't occur until January 1940.

2. Nearly 63 million people are receiving a Social Security benefit each month, including retired workers, survivors of deceased workers, the long-term disabled, and potentially qualifying immediate families in all three categories.

3. An estimated 175 million workers and their families are also covered by long-term disability insurance or survivor's insurance protection.

4. Social Security isn't an entitlement, with most beneficiaries earning their way to a benefit through at least 10 years of work.

5. In order to receive a Social Security retirement benefit, you'll have to earn 40 lifetime work credits, of which a maximum of four can be earned annually. But don't worry, each credit equates to $1,360 in earnings this year, meaning $5,440 in wages will max out your credits for 2019.

6. Of currently retired workers, 62% lean on Social Security to provide at least half of their monthly income.

7. Of the more than 43 million retired workers, 34% rely on the program for 90% to 100% of their income.

8. However, Social Security is only designed to replace about 40% of your working wages, suggesting that it's not to be considered a primary income source.