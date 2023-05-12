55 local organizations request funds from Orange County tourism tax

Orange County leaders discussed how to prioritize spending millions of dollars in Tourist Development Tax money at Friday’s meeting.

Mayor Jerry Demings expanded the surplus to include local organizations.

55 organizations requested a total of nearly $4 billion. Some applied for $600, and others asked for up to $975 million.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said $10 million was added this month, and the money will only continue to grow.

So far, $310 million has been collected from a 6.5% tax from people visiting hotels and rentals in Orange County.

“The more we take in, (the) more we can give to community projects,” Diamond said.

Organizations can use the money for a variety of services, including:

improving convention and sports centers, arenas and museums that are publicly owned and operated,

activities and promotion of tourism,

paying debt,

improving beaches and waterways

“All of it is needed, but we do not have an unlimited amount (of money) to accomplish all we need in our community,” Demings said.

The county did not make any final decisions Friday and a more detailed plan is expected to be released in July.

The state said the money could not be used on public safety, law enforcement or transit services.

