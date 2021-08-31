From a ’55 MGA to a ’74 Porsche 911: A Warehouse of 174 Dust-Covered Classic Cars Is Heading to Auction

One barn find is rare; nearly 200 under one roof is pretty much unheard of. Yet that’s exactly what’s on offer in one warehouse across the pond.

London Barn Finds has just put 174 dust-covered classics up for auction. According to the company, the “strange yet wonderful collection of rust in North London” comprises genuine barn finds that date back as far back as the ‘50s and hail from some of the most respected European marques.

The epic private collection has been showcased in an eight-minute video by Youtuber Freddie Atkins via the channel TheTFJJ. There are a few standouts among the sea of forgotten beauties, which have been dry stored and unseen for years, including a classic 1974 Porsche 911 Cabriolet, an old Land Rover Defender from the ‘90s, a rare Triumph Stag and even a vintage VW Camper.

London Barn Finds has also compiled a detailed list of the rarities on offer, which specifies the year, color, model, registration number, mileage, service history and expected selling price of each car. As per the list, the most valuable barn find is an MGA sports car. First unveiled in 1955, it’s arguably the most beautiful four-wheeler to wear the MG octagon. This particular model has 25,000 miles on the ticker and is valued at roughly $34,500 (£25,000).

This is followed by a blue Mercedes 350SL that rolled off the line in 1975. The retro ride has covered 100,000 miles and has been given an estimate of $24,800 (£18,000). The third priciest car of the haul is a black BMW 6 Series from 1989 that has clocked 107,000 miles. It’s been valued at about $22,000 (£16,000).

While the majority of the cars have either little or no service history and no paperwork, each reportedly drove into the warehouse on its own power and could theoretically be driven out again (perhaps with a jumpstart or two).

The auction actually opened on August 30, but, fortunately, the barn finds that didn’t sell will be listed on eBay or put up for sale directly. Keep your eyes peeled, collectors.

